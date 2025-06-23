Local government funding reform and council tax: LGA statement

Cllr Pete Marland, Chair of the Local Government Association's Economy and Resources Board, responded to the launch of a consultation into local government funding reform

"An opaque funding system has weakened councils' financial sustainability and vital public services, and we will be working through the details of this consultation.

“Different councils will have contrasting views on these proposals. Individual councils will need to know the implications and a transitional mechanism is crucial to avoid putting services at risk.

“Clarity on councils being able to keep high needs deficits off their main balance sheets is helpful. We continue to urge government to write off these deficits as part of its comprehensive SEND reform plan.

"Greater financial certainty and a simpler funding system are important. However, council finances remain under pressure and all councils need adequate resources to meet growing cost and demand pressures.

“We look forward to government co-producing with the sector its approach to setting out and measuring progress on outcomes.”

Responding to the launch of a consultation on council tax collection, Cllr Marland added:

"Council tax income is an increasingly important funding stream for the local services millions rely on every day. Councils have a duty to residents to collect taxes so those services are not affected.

"Councils also know residents can be affected by debt and financial hardship and have implemented a wide range of measures to ensure that recovery practices are fair, and support is available for households who are struggling to pay their bills.

"All councils already allow residents to pay council tax over a 12-month period, but we look forward to working with government on an approach that enables councils to invest in council tax collection practices that effectively balance the collection of vital revenues with measures that help those struggling to pay.”