Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government
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Local Government Reorganisation moves forward in five counties
Ministers have confirmed that the programme is continuing and remains aligned with the wider plans to shift power out of Westminster.
Five areas have moved closer to streamlined local government in their area yesterday [Thursday, 29 October] as the government announced the next steps in its review of Local Government Reorganisation.
Following the announcement of a review last month, Ministers have confirmed that the programme is continuing and remains aligned with the wider plans to shift power out of Westminster and back to local communities, including those announced at this week’s Budget.
The government is now minded-to go ahead with reorganisation in five areas. There will be a period of three weeks minimum for further representations before final decisions are taken.
The five areas where the government is minded to proceed are:
- In East Sussex and Brighton and Hove, the two unitary proposal including boundary changes requested by Brighton and Hove City Council, except for the parish of Falmer.
- The one unitary proposal in Gloucestershire;
- The three unitary proposal in Oxfordshire, including boundary changes.
- The two unitary proposal in Warwickshire;
- The two unitary proposal in Worcestershire;
The Government remains committed to the reorganisation programme. Ministers will consider the best way forward for all remaining areas in the programme – 15 in total, including the nine areas which had reorganisation paused in September and which now have their decisions withdrawn.
Withdrawing these decisions does not mean reorganisation has been cancelled in these areas. All options and proposals remain under consideration in these areas and every area will have an outcome by early next year.
Local elections in these areas will go ahead in May 2027 on existing council boundaries, providing certainty for local leaders and communities. New councils will be established for 2029, with elections to shadow councils in May 2028.
All areas with previous decisions will receive £450,000 per the number of previously announced new unitary authorities from the £63 million capacity fund, to cover costs incurred in implementing reorganisation. Cambridgeshire and Peterborough and West Sussex will each receive £500,000 as decisions have yet to be made there. This funding will be paid in the coming weeks. The remaining balance will be paid after final decisions.
Minister for Local Government, Devolution and Regional Growth Jim McMahon OBE yesterday told Parliament:
Yesterday’s budget showed that we are committed to giving local leaders, local councils and local communities the tools to shape their own future.
No areas want to see a return to two-tiers once strong unitary councils are in place […] The decisions that we take now will be the building blocks for how this country is governed for generations to come.
Reorganisation in Surrey will remain unaffected with two new unitary authorities – East and West Surrey – going live in April 2027.
The government has heard concerns from places about retaining their city status and has committed to making it a priority to protect them and will consider all available options – including bringing in new legislation if necessary.
For more information:
Areas where government is minded to proceed:
- East Sussex and Brighton and Hove: Two unitary proposal submitted by East Sussex County Council, Eastbourne Borough Council, Hastings Borough Council, Lewes District Council and Rother District Council - with the boundary change requested by Brighton and Hove City Council, with the exception of Falmer parish.
- Gloucestershire: One unitary proposal submitted by Cotswold District Council, Gloucestershire County Council, Stroud District Council, and Tewkesbury Borough Council.
- Oxfordshire: Three unitary proposal submitted by Oxford City Council, including the adjoining area of West Berkshire Council - with the boundary change Oxford City Council requested alongside the proposal.
- Warwickshire: Two unitary proposal submitted by North Warwickshire Borough Council, Nuneaton & Bedworth Borough Council, Stratford-on-Avon District Council and Warwick District Council.
- Worcestershire: Two unitary proposal submitted by Bromsgrove District Council, Malvern Hills District Council, Redditch Borough Council, Worcester City Council and Wychavon District Council.
15 areas remaining under review:
Nine areas where decisions are now withdrawn and will be reconsidered:
- Derbyshire and Derby
- Devon, Plymouth and Torbay
- Hertfordshire
- Kent and Medway
- Lancashire, Blackburn with Darwen and Blackpool
- Leicestershire, Leicester, and Rutland
- Lincolnshire, North Lincolnshire and North East Lincolnshire
- Nottinghamshire and Nottingham
- Staffordshire and Stoke-on-Trent
Four areas where decisions were withdrawn in September:
- Essex, Southend on Sea and Thurrock
- Hampshire, Isle of Wight, Portsmouth and Southampton
- Norfolk
- Suffolk
Two areas which are awaiting decisions:
- Cambridgeshire and Peterborough
- West Sussex
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/local-government-reorganisation-moves-forward-in-five-counties
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