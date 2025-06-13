With the number of announcements and documents published for the Comprehensive Spending Review, you’d be forgiven for not noticing the Guidance for Mayoral Strategic Authorities on developing Local Growth Plans.

The English Devolution White Paper published in December 2024 laid out the next steps for Combined Authorities to become Mayoral Strategic Authorities and to publish their own Local Growth Plans (LGPs), a 10-year strategic framework for growth in their region setting out where the region will focus, use it’s devolved powers and drive funding for growth and productivity. The plans are intended to set our ‘shared priorities’ where devolved government and central government can collaborate, but also where cross regional collaboration can be forged.

Combined Authorities, Greater London Authority and Combined County Authorities must produce a plan, but individual LAs or areas without devolution arrangements do not (however they are encouraged to set out an economic vision, especially if thinking about a future devolution deal for their area).

“Local Growth Plans should be “the guiding star” that provides strategic direction for other relevant plans and strategies and the wider work of Mayoral Strategic Authorities, their constituent Local Authorities, and local partners.”

All other local strategies e.g. spatial development strategy, local transport plans, local skills improvement plans, should align with the overarching Local Growth Plan. LGPs will be owned by the Mayoral Strategic Authorities and will not be signed off by Central Government.

UK Government will use the plans as the starting point for considering the deployment of funding, but Mayors are intended to use their own budgets and powers to deliver plans. And a new Mayoral Council will gives Mayor’s the chance to discuss the delivery of LGPs with UK Government.

LGPs should have shared priorities with UK Government and discussion will begin with the MHCLG following their own analysis of the MSAs. And the document notes that LGPs will need to be updated, with shared priorities agreed between UK Government and Mayoral Strategic Authorities.

Local Growth Plans should set out the economic overview of a region, the strengths, opportunities and challenges but also the sectors likely to be delivering growth. The document notes the link with the UK Industrial Strategy.

“ Where the Industrial Strategy has committed funding or interventions in a locally significant sector, either at a national level or in a specific Mayoral Strategic Authority, then that Local Growth Plan should highlight how it will support those interventions with its devolved levers and how it can work with the private sector, higher education providers, and national government to maximise the opportunity. ”

The information produced by UK Government alongside the Comprehensive Spending Review is very specific in emphasising the need for investment pipeline, noting that LGPs “must therefore include a shorter investment pipeline of priority projects that have specific significance for enabling growth”, the aim is to ensure Mayoral Strategic Authorities have support in accessing and securing private investment. The advice notes that MSAs should highlight 4 to 10 opportunities for investment, the most significant for unlocking economic growth. These should be:

Identified as critical project for unlocking growth

Deliverable, achievable and able to crowd-in private investment

Classed as able to attract private investment in current form or require public investment/commitment to enable further private investment

There is further advice and suggested sequencing produced in the linked document. The advice also suggests that MSAs should engage with relevant stakeholders, business boards, innovation groups, higher education partners and others including Business Representative Groups and trade groups.

techUK commentary, Matt Robinson, Head of Nations and Regions:

This guidance sets out a clear route for Mayoral Strategic Authorities to be drivers of economic growth and productivity in the regions. While it doesn’t set out a date for when all Local Growth Plans will be published, following the Comprehensive Spending Review it would be surprising to not see these document produced later in 2025 following the Industrial Strategy and ahead of 2026 Local Elections. (Though it should be noted that Mayoral elections in 2026 will be new roles and won’t have specific Local Growth Plans for those regions yet.) The new guidance is specific in stating that Local Growth Plans will be documents all UK Government departments can use as a basis for discussions with Mayors and Strategic Authorities. We should expect Growth Plans to align with the Industrial Strategy and attention will now turn to that announcement later this summer. Messages around ‘collaboration’ come through clearly in the guidance. techUK noted in the Local Digital Index 2024 the need for Government, business and regions to “collaborate to compete” and we welcome more alignment and certainty being offered to business and a stronger business voice in the development of these plans. On a political level, it will be interesting to note how Mayors, especially those not of the same political persuasion as the Government, will agree on ‘shared priorities’ in the regions.