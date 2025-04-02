Local heritage to be protected with £20 million of funding

Support to boost people’s access to local heritage, delivering government’s Plan for Change to increase opportunities for all

Shops, pubs, parks, and town halls at risk of falling into disrepair will be protected with £15 million grant scheme now open for applications

Comes alongside new £4.85 million Heritage Revival Fund also open for applications, helping communities to take ownership of local heritage sites and bring them back into good use

Communities across England can now apply for a share of almost £20 million to help care for historic buildings and heritage sites in their local area, ensuring that everyone, everywhere feels proud of where they live.

The new £4.85 million Heritage Revival Fund is currently accepting applications for projects that will help to rescue and repurpose neglected historic buildings, like theatres, department stores and former banks. It will do this by supporting community organisations, charities and social enterprises to take ownership of these sites, transforming them into vibrant spaces that meet local needs.

The programme will be delivered by the Architectural Heritage Fund and will run from 1 April 2025 until 31 March 2026. It will be open to charities and social enterprises in England seeking to take ownership of and adapt historic buildings for community uses.

This is in addition to the £15 million Heritage at Risk Capital Fund opening today for Expressions of Interest from individuals or organisations, focusing on the most deprived areas to rescue their locally cherished, at risk historic sites and buildings. This funding will support projects which seek to repair and enhance a variety of heritage buildings to benefit the local public and community, like shops, pubs, parks, and town halls. This is in addition to Historic England’s current Heritage at Risk Repair Grants, and will be open to a wider range of local heritage sites, celebrating the historic buildings people care most about.

It follows the announcement from the Culture Secretary last month of the £270 million Arts Everywhere Fund as part of the Government’s Plan for Change, which aims to support economic growth and increase opportunities for people across the country.

Heritage Minister Sir Chris Bryant said:

It is so important to communities across the country that we preserve local heritage that helps us to tell our national story. I am delighted that we have been able to provide this support to save the historic buildings most at risk, whilst simultaneously empowering people all over the country to take over the heritage sites at the beating heart of their communities and bring them back into good use. These new funds are just another step of our Plan for Change, helping to boost local economies and bring opportunity to everyone, everywhere.

Duncan Wilson, Chief Executive of Historic England said:

Thanks to the £15m additional funding through the Heritage at Risk Capital Fund, we will be able to help breathe new life into derelict historic buildings, stimulating economic growth and boosting local pride in some of the country’s most deprived areas. We’re excited to fund projects that will harness the power of heritage to make a difference where it is most needed.

Ros Kerslake, Chair of the Architectural Heritage Fund, said:

We are delighted to announce the new Heritage Revival Fund and our renewed partnership with the Department for Culture, Media and Sport and Historic England. AHF’s work in recent years has demonstrated the impact that the regeneration of historic buildings can have on our town centres and high streets so we are excited to be able to extend the reach of that work. Historic buildings aren’t just landmarks—they’re symbols of pride, purpose, and local identity and this funding will unlock the potential of social enterprises and charities to transform neglected heritage into thriving community spaces. We would also like to say a huge thanks to DCMS and the Culture Secretary, this investment will breathe new life into these vital spaces.

Notes to editors:

The Heritage Revival Fund will build on the recent work of the Architectural Heritage Fund to a wide range of community-led projects and will support more projects similar to:

The Ice House in Great Yarmouth. The Grade II-listed Ice House, originally one of a pair, is now the only building of its kind left in the country and serves as a reminder of the town’s once-thriving fishing industry. Thanks to Out There Arts, the unique building will soon be brought back into full use as a National Centre for Outdoor Arts and Circus, comprising an arts and circus training hub, with opportunities for performances and a bar. This imaginative and creative reuse of the building will further develop Great Yarmouth’s reputation as the capital of circus in the UK, while also strengthening the link between the town’s fishing and circus heritage. Across the country in Sunderland, Tyne and Wear Building Preservation Trust has revitalised 170-175 High Street West. Originally a row of houses, the buildings were rapidly adapted for commercial use when they housed the drapery shop of George Binns and his son, Henry. Over subsequent generations, the small drapery shop expanded to regional dominance as Binns Department Store. However, the buildings that provided Binns’ first home eventually fell into disrepair. Now, they have been restored and repurposed as a café, community hub, and the music and arts venue that has cemented the site’s position at the heart of Sunderland’s Community.