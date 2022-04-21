Local Land Charges Register continues to grow as Lincoln joins the service

City of Lincoln Council has become the latest local authority to migrate its Local Land Charges data to our national, digital register.

HM Land Registry’s national Local Land Charges Register continues to grow with the City of Lincoln being the latest local authority to join the service yesterday (Wednesday 20 April 2022).

Kieron Manning, Assistant Director of Planning at City of Lincoln Council, yesterday said:

We have today migrated our local land charges service to the national register. This will make buying a property in Lincoln quicker and simpler for all. The register allows users to search information online instantly, providing the user with a consistent service across the country.

Mark Kelso, Programme Director for HM Land Registry’s Local Land Charges Programme, yesterday said:

We continue to work with local authorities across England and Wales to ensure property buyers can obtain the information they need quickly, making the conveyancing process simpler and faster for everyone. I am really pleased that because of this collaboration, people buying property in the City of Lincoln will now have access to instant LLC search results.

HM Land Registry is working in partnership with local authorities to migrate their local land charges data to a central, digital register as part of a phased approach. Once migrated, anyone will be able to get instant online search results using the Search for Local Land Charges service.

Business customers can use their existing portal and Business Gateway channels or their usual search providers to access local land charges data for those local authorities which have migrated.

Customers will need to continue to submit CON29 enquiries to the local authority.

For more information, read about the Local Land Charges Programme.