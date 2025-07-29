Local leaders in every UK nation backed by £30 million each to drive transformative innovation and grow the economy

Local leaders across the UK to be backed by at least £30 million each to help target science and tech funding towards regional strengths.

Local leaders in every nation of the United Kingdom are now being backed by at least £30 million each to unlock potentially transformative research and local innovations that will improve lives, UK Science and Technology Secretary Peter Kyle has announced today (Tuesday 29 July).

The Glasgow City Region, Cardiff Capital Region, and Belfast/Derry-Londonderry are the latest parts of the UK to be supported by the Local Innovation Partnerships Fund of up to £500 million, committed ahead of last month’s Spending Review, to empower local leaders with skin in the game.

It will help target innovation investment and make the most of communities’ expertise to unleash discoveries that can benefit all of our lives or create the businesses that are central to growing the economy as part of our Plan for Change.

The decision to earmark at least £30 million to each of these 3 high-potential areas in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales was reached following collaboration between the UK Government and the governments of each nation and builds on 7 regions of England being backed as part of the scheme from the North-East to Greater Manchester, Liverpool to London.

High potential areas in places that have not been allocated funding will also be able to bid into a competition, with UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) publishing guidance on this competition soon.

The funding follows a successful trial scheme into how national innovation experts can best collaborate with regional partnerships of local leaders, research organisations and industry to make the most of R&D as a solution to some our country’s biggest challenges, while turbocharging our economy.

The Innovation Accelerators programme has brought in more than £140 million of private investment and created hundreds of jobs in cities across the UK, and is already driving innovation in healthcare, from a Greater Manchester team helping to detect heart and lung diseases more quickly and cheaply to Glasgow researchers working to spot the signs of colon cancer earlier to save lives.

Meanwhile in the West Midlands Moonbility is using AI software helping train companies to simulate, in real time, potential disruption to the network so they can alert passengers on delay length, giving advice on replanning journeys, while Future Homes in Greater Manchester is leading researchers and housebuilders to tackle the challenges of climate change and energy efficiency in UK housing.

UK Science and Technology Secretary Peter Kyle said:

All across the UK there are incredible projects and fantastic innovation taking place. We know that these are critical for the UK’s success. This fund now gives local leaders in every nation of the UK the chance to proudly capitalise on their city or region’s expertise, from AI to life sciences, medicines to engineering, and beyond, to make a difference to lives across the country. With backing for more regions to come we can unlock the new jobs and business opportunities that are central to boosting the economic growth at the heart of our Plan for Change.

Partnerships of local and city region authorities, businesses and research organisations will now work with UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) to invest the funding into regional and national priorities from early next year and could back a range of sectors, from life sciences to green energy solutions, AI to medical tech, and beyond.

It gives places the opportunity to choose which existing regional strengths they will prioritise. It could mean Cardiff Capital Region building on its electric vehicle expertise for a greener planet, Belfast and Derry-Londonderry spurring on Northern Ireland’s strong cybersecurity sector to keep us safe or Glasgow building on its history of medical discoveries through new technology to keep us healthy.

The funding was announced as part of a record £86 billion R&D settlement until 2030 and will help the government to deliver our modern Industrial Strategy by backing high growth sectors and bolstering partnerships with industry for long-term economic growth.

Chief Executive of Universities UK, Vivienne Stern MBE, said:

The Local Innovation Partnerships Fund will give regions the opportunity to set their own priorities, allowing them to amplify their strengths, boost innovation and growth. Collaboration is at the core of this fund, which will enable local partners, businesses, key growth sectors and universities to work closely together to achieve the common goal of transformative change in their region for local people. The success of similar funds like the Strength in Places Fund and the Innovation Accelerator pilot scheme, highlights the important role universities can play in key partnerships and bolstering regional innovation ecosystems. This funding is more important now than ever as the government seeks to deliver its industrial strategy (IS8) where collaboration between key growth sectors, local authorities and universities could be the key to success. Universities are driving regional growth through partnerships with industry, including initiatives like the Advanced Diagnostics Accelerator in Manchester, which is expanding access to early diagnosis, and Space Park Leicester, which is supporting the growth of cutting-edge sectors. This fund will help more regions build on their strengths. From equipping students with advanced skills to upskilling those already in the labour market, universities are committed to driving growth across the UK. As anchor institutions in communities nationwide, our universities are not only widening access and opportunities by helping individuals gain new skills or enhance existing ones, but are also centres of research and innovation, driving the UK forward.

The Local Innovation Partnerships Fund has so far earmarked at least £30 million each for ten regions across the UK, with 7 English regions confirmed alongside the Glasgow City Region, Cardiff Capital Region, and the Belfast to Derry-Londonderry Corridor.

The full list of regions in England includes:

Greater Manchester

West Midlands

South Yorkshire

West Yorkshire

Liverpool City Region

North East

Greater London

Partnerships of local authorities, businesses and research organisations will now work with UKRI to invest the funding from April 2026 onwards.

The Local Innovation Partnerships Fund represents a significant shift in place-based innovation policy, giving regions greater control over how research and development investment is directed to maximise their innovation potential and drive economic growth.

It builds on the lessons learned from programmes already underway to support high potential innovation clusters in regions across the UK, including the Strength in Places Fund as well as the Innovation Accelerator pilot scheme.

Professor Dame Jessica Corner, UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) Champion for Place, said:

Focusing on local innovation with commercial potential can really drive jobs and growth. This approach has helped create thousands of jobs in industries like cybersecurity in Northern Ireland and semiconductors in Wales, for example. To support the government’s growth agenda, we must harness the power of local knowledge to build and further develop clusters of research and innovation-intensive companies. These will directly benefit communities, creating more jobs in emerging industries, developing local skills and attracting further investment.

