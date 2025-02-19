Local multi-agency collaboration and PCC oversight are key to cutting crime says new APCC report

The crucial role of effective cross-sector work in reducing crime and making communities safer, overseen and coordinated by locally elected Police and Crime Commissioners, are highlighted in a new report by the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC).

Towards better local partnerships systems in England and Wales finds that in an ever-more complex landscape, the streamlining of groups and Boards along with improvements in the use of data and information are critical to reducing crime and making communities safer.

The report highlights the value of Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs), Police, Fire and Crime Commissioners (PFCCs) and Deputy Mayors (DMs) in overseeing partnerships in their local area to ensure they are efficient, focused and coordinated, and provide a single source of evidence of what works. The report recommends that Local Criminal Justice Boards (LCJBs) are put on a statutory footing, with PCCs as their chairs to drive improvements in the criminal justice system.

Other recommendations include using the government’s current policing system reform programme as an opportunity to align local partnerships with government policing and crime priorities, such as its Safer Streets mission.

The APCC has published an accompanying report that looks at the unique challenges of partnership working in Wales, where PCCs play a critical role in bringing together devolved and non-devolved partners.

APCC joint leads on prevention, PCCs Clare Moody and Jonathan Ash-Edwards, said:

“Policing alone cannot tackle those issues which are deeply affecting our communities: knife crime, substance misuse and violence against women and girls. We must work with those in other sectors - education, health, local government and charities - to drive change, and guard against an approach where the existence of a partnership board alone is considered the solution.

“PCCs convene and commission local services, responding directly to public concerns and priorities on policing and crime, and are uniquely placed to bring partners together to innovate to deliver real impact for communities. This report is clear that focusing and managing limited resources more effectively will deliver genuine improvement at a local level. At a time when finances are stretched, it is vital agencies work together on effective evidence-based solutions that also demonstrate value for money.”

