Local multi-agency collaboration and PCC oversight are key to cutting crime says new APCC report
The crucial role of effective cross-sector work in reducing crime and making communities safer, overseen and coordinated by locally elected Police and Crime Commissioners, are highlighted in a new report by the Association of Police and Crime Commissioners (APCC).
Towards better local partnerships systems in England and Wales finds that in an ever-more complex landscape, the streamlining of groups and Boards along with improvements in the use of data and information are critical to reducing crime and making communities safer.
The report highlights the value of Police and Crime Commissioners (PCCs), Police, Fire and Crime Commissioners (PFCCs) and Deputy Mayors (DMs) in overseeing partnerships in their local area to ensure they are efficient, focused and coordinated, and provide a single source of evidence of what works. The report recommends that Local Criminal Justice Boards (LCJBs) are put on a statutory footing, with PCCs as their chairs to drive improvements in the criminal justice system.
Other recommendations include using the government’s current policing system reform programme as an opportunity to align local partnerships with government policing and crime priorities, such as its Safer Streets mission.
The APCC has published an accompanying report that looks at the unique challenges of partnership working in Wales, where PCCs play a critical role in bringing together devolved and non-devolved partners.
APCC joint leads on prevention, PCCs Clare Moody and Jonathan Ash-Edwards, said:
“Policing alone cannot tackle those issues which are deeply affecting our communities: knife crime, substance misuse and violence against women and girls. We must work with those in other sectors - education, health, local government and charities - to drive change, and guard against an approach where the existence of a partnership board alone is considered the solution.
“PCCs convene and commission local services, responding directly to public concerns and priorities on policing and crime, and are uniquely placed to bring partners together to innovate to deliver real impact for communities. This report is clear that focusing and managing limited resources more effectively will deliver genuine improvement at a local level. At a time when finances are stretched, it is vital agencies work together on effective evidence-based solutions that also demonstrate value for money.”
Notes
- The full report, Towards better local partnerships systems in England and Wales, is available here.
- Research was conducted between June and Dec 2024 via focus groups with OPCC leads, an online survey of PCCs and OPCCs and ‘deep dives’ in four areas: Humberside, Lincolnshire, Merseyside and Surrey. A Wales-specific review was conducted with all four Welsh PCCs/OPCCs.
- The APCC supports all 43 PCCs, PFCCs and Deputy Mayors in England and Wales in developing and influencing policy.
- Police and Crime Commissioners, Police, Fire and Crime Commissioners and Deputy Mayors are the single locally elected point of accountability in policing, acting as the voice of the public. They publish Police and Crime Plans which set out priorities for their local police force.
- PCCs and their equivalents have unique commissioning and convening powers that bring together local agencies, giving them valuable experience in leading and galvanising successful multi-agency initiatives, for example, they chair Combating Drugs Partnerships and many chair Local Criminal Justice Boards (LCJBs).
- Clare Moody is APCC Joint Lead on Prevention and PCC for Avon and Somerset.
- Jonathan Ash-Edwards is APCC Joint Lead on Prevention and PCC for Hertfordshire.
