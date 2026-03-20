Local people take the lead in 40 more communities

Forty more communities selected for Pride in Place, with local people choosing how £20 million is invested to strengthen their neighbourhood.

The government has today announced a major expansion of its landmark Pride in Place programme, backing 40 more communities with long‑term funding and real power to breathe new life into the places they call home.

Neighbourhoods will receive up to £20 million over the next decade, supporting locally-led solutions shaped by the people who know their areas best – not imposed from Whitehall.

From saving youth centres and repairing playgrounds, to bringing empty buildings back into community use and expanding affordable after‑school activities – the Pride in Place programme has been designed to deliver improvements that matter to residents. And in many areas, neighbours are coming together to protect vital local services and create new spaces that bring people together.

The 40 new neighbourhoods named today join the 244 already taking part, bringing the total to 284 communities across the UK where local people are deciding how investment is used in their area.

As funding now flows to the first communities, work is getting under way across the country to turn plans into action and deliver change people can see in their streets, town centres and shared spaces. Further details will be set out shortly.

Communities Secretary Steve Reed said:

Across the country, people step outside their front door and feel like there is nothing for them: no sense of belonging, no investment in their area, no feeling that anyone is listening. Pride in Place backs these people and puts the tools and the money directly in their hands to change that, because strong communities aren’t built for people, they’re built by them. These new neighbourhoods are joining a movement that is bringing people closer together, and this government is backing them to do it.

Alongside this investment, the government continues to act on the issues that affect people’s quality of life and is taking robust action to protect families amid global uncertainty.

This includes £117 off energy bills and support for vulnerable households reliant on heating oil to warm their homes, on top of freezing rail fares and prescription charges, and rolling out free breakfast clubs.

Notes to editors

The Pride in Place programme, including the Impact Fund, now supports 379 areas across the UK.

A full breakdown of areas in receipt of Pride in Place funding can be found here: Pride in Place - GOV.UK

The 40 areas have been chosen using an updated selection methodology. We will publish our full methodology shortly. The list of new areas set to benefit, is set out below