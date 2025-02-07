Local public health services given £200 million boost

Local communities to receive funding for family and school nurses, sexual health clinics and other public health services.

Funds will drive key health services, from smoking cessation to addiction recovery and children’s health

Public Health Grant, which funds health services and other interventions via local authorities, expands to £3.858 billion, an uplift of 5.4%

Part of the government’s Plan for Change to help build an NHS fit for the future.

Local communities up and down the country will receive funding for family and school nurses, sexual health clinics and other public health services in their areas, thanks to a nearly £200 million boost in funding announced today (Friday 7 February).

As part of government plans to improve health outcomes across the country and build healthier communities, local public health services will be given more money to deliver prevention programmes, tailored to their residents.

This investment is a key part of the government’s Plan for Change, shifting the focus from hospital to community and from sickness to prevention to build a more sustainable, fit for future NHS.

The funding for public health will power essential services such as smoking cessation programs, addiction recovery, family and school nurses, sexual health clinics, local health protection services and public health support for local NHS services.

The boost represents a significant turning point for local health services, marking the biggest real-terms increase after nearly a decade of reduced spending between 2016 and 2024.

Minister for Public Health and Prevention, Andrew Gwynne, said:

Lord Darzi’s investigation into the NHS found that children are sicker today than a decade ago, and adults are falling into ill-health earlier in life. Prevention is better than cure. If we can reach people earlier and help them stay healthy, this extra investment will pay for itself several times over in reduced demand on the NHS and by keeping people in work. Whether it’s supporting people to quit smoking, giving children a healthy start to life, or providing addiction recovery services, this investment as part of the government’s Plan for Change will make a real difference in communities across the country. After a decade of cuts to public health, this government is committed to shifting the focus of healthcare from sickness to prevention, and we’re putting our money where our mouth is.

Funding for public health grants will be increased to £3.858 billion – a 5.4% cash uplift (3.0% in real terms) on last year’s funding. This investment will tackle the root causes of ill health, and build stronger, healthier communities nationwide.

Helping people live better for longer will aid in relieving pressure on the NHS and support the Plan for Change in ending hospital backlogs.