Local Public Health Team transfer
As part of a wider proposal to respond to the system-wide public health challenges we face around the long-term impact on population health and to subsequently support the Health Boards and wider system to address this, we are making some changes. As of 1 October 2022, Local Public Heath Team staff are now employed by the relevant Health Boards.
The Local Public Health Teams have played a pivotal role within Public Health Wales delivering a very valued service, which in recent years has also included the unprecedented period of challenge that we faced in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic –their contribution during this time has been exceptional.
Now, more than ever, there is a shared aim to develop a strong, more integrated public health system to protect and transform the health and well-being of the people of Wales. The more substantial embedding of specialist public health resources and skills at the local level, will further enable health boards, and local partners, to increase their focus on improving the health and well-being of the local population and we will of course continue to support you and all of our colleagues in achieving this.
We very much look forward to continuing to strengthen our collective local and national approaches to tackle health inequalities, improve health and well-being, and work together in a strong, connected and aligned way.
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/news/local-public-health-team-transfer/
New Public Health Outcomes Framework reporting tool released by Public Health Wales – the first update since 201930/09/2022 13:43:00
First launched in 2016, The Public Health Wales Outcomes Framework sets out a shared understanding of the health outcomes that are important to the people of Wales.
Public Health Wales funding enables expansion of HIV PrEP medication tracker, Preptrack, in multiple languages including Welsh29/09/2022 09:15:00
Funding from Public Health Wales has meant that an app designed to help PrEP users take their medication more effectively, is now available on Android and in multiple languages, including Welsh.
Vaccination encouraged, as flu expected to be a major public health issue in Wales this winter27/09/2022 16:10:00
Public Health experts are expecting a significant flu season this winter for the first time since the pandemic. There are concerns that it may start earlier this year and affect more people. As a result, Public Health Wales is now urging anyone who is eligible for a free flu vaccine to take up the offer, in order to protect themselves and others from serious illness this winter.
Welsh public survey reveals perceived harmful impacts of climate change on mental health and cost of living23/09/2022 09:15:00
A national public survey conducted by Public Health Wales has revealed that over three quarters of residents in Wales believe that climate change will damage mental health and increase the costs of heating a home and buying food.
Leaving the EU has changed the way in which Wales collaborates on global infectious disease preparedness, prevention and response20/09/2022 10:10:00
The Coronavirus pandemic has pushed infectious diseases to the top of government agendas around the world and has substantially influenced how the UK, and therefore Wales collaborates with international partners on infectious diseases, concludes a report from Public Health Wales.
Evaluation finds Hospital-Based Intervention Effective in Supporting Patients with Violence-Related Injuries07/09/2022 15:20:00
An evaluation of a hospital-based service unique to Wales has found it to be effective in providing increased support for vulnerable patients attending hospital with violence related injuries.
Talking Improvement, a brand new podcast from Improvement Cymru07/09/2022 10:20:00
Improvement Cymru are delighted to launch a brand new podcast series, Talking Improvement, a safe space to talk all things improvement. The series will cover everything from tools, techniques, methodologies and frameworks to personal accounts of improvement projects including their successes and challenges.
Understanding Social Prescribing synergies key to improving health and wellbeing for all05/09/2022 16:15:00
A new report published by the Primary Care Division, Public Health Wales, highlights the distinctions and synergies between, physical and mental health services, wellbeing activities and community assets; and social prescribing.
Warning to public that 'prescription' sedatives sold online carry serious health risks31/08/2022 13:05:00
The WEDINOS Annual Report for 2020-21, published by Public Health Wales, has identified that substitutions in the illicit sales of the sedative Diazepam remains alarmingly high, with 57.3 percent of samples submitted not containing any diazepam at all.