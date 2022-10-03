Local Public Health Team transfer

As part of a wider proposal to respond to the system-wide public health challenges we face around the long-term impact on population health and to subsequently support the Health Boards and wider system to address this, we are making some changes. As of 1 October 2022, Local Public Heath Team staff are now employed by the relevant Health Boards.

The Local Public Health Teams have played a pivotal role within Public Health Wales delivering a very valued service, which in recent years has also included the unprecedented period of challenge that we faced in responding to the COVID-19 pandemic –their contribution during this time has been exceptional.

Now, more than ever, there is a shared aim to develop a strong, more integrated public health system to protect and transform the health and well-being of the people of Wales. The more substantial embedding of specialist public health resources and skills at the local level, will further enable health boards, and local partners, to increase their focus on improving the health and well-being of the local population and we will of course continue to support you and all of our colleagues in achieving this.

We very much look forward to continuing to strengthen our collective local and national approaches to tackle health inequalities, improve health and well-being, and work together in a strong, connected and aligned way.