Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities
|Printable version
Local residents to have final say on proposed changes to street names
Proposals will strengthen local democracy by ensuring that councils in England get agreement from local residents in advance of any street name changes.
- Councils in England will have to get agreement from local residents on any proposed changes to street names
- Technical consultation launched on how councils should engage with local communities on any proposed changes
Local residents will be given the final say on changes to the name of their street, under new proposals published by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities.
The government has launched a technical consultation setting out plans to ensure councils in England are approved by local residents in that street before they go ahead with them.
Currently, many councils can change the name of a given street without consulting residents. Consent from local residents has been a legal requirement in the past, but has been ‘disapplied’ in many areas. The government believes the law needs updating so it is consistent across England.
The current system relies upon three Acts which date from the early 20th century and create nationally inconsistent and unclear procedures for changing street names. Under the existing legislation, many local authorities have the power to change the name of a given street without engaging residents or businesses on that street. The government is considering the case for modernising these multiple and dated Acts by replacing them with a single clear requirement for a residents’ vote on any changes to street names based on the principles set out in 1907 legislation.
The proposals aim to improve local democracy and ensure that street names that are valued by locals and form part of an area’s identity. Changing a street name can have significant practical costs for residents and businesses which then have to change their address with banks, shops, utilities and on official documents.
Housing Minister, Rt Hon. Stuart Andrew said:
Up and down the country, street names often form a key part of an area’s history, cherished by the local community for the memories they hold and the places they represent.
These proposals will strengthen local democracy by ensuring that councils in England get agreement from local residents in advance of any street name changes.
Further information
The government will introduce these changes through future legislation and the technical consultation is seeking views on the detail of these proposals.
The consultation period will run until 22 May and the government will publish its response in due course.
The government wishes to acknowledge the work of Policy Exchange through their publication Protecting local heritage: How to bring democracy to the renaming of streets (March 2021) in bringing this to public attention.
Office address and general enquiries
2 Marsham Street
London
SW1P 4DF
Email correspondence@levellingup.gov.uk
General enquiries: please use this number if you are a member of the public 030 3444 0000
Media enquiries
Email newsdesk@levellingup.gov.uk
Please use this number if you are a journalist wishing to speak to Press Office 0303 444 1209
Social media – DLUHC
Twitter – https://twitter.com/luhc
Flickr – https://www.flickr.com/photos/dluhc/
LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/luhcgovuk
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/local-residents-to-have-final-say-on-proposed-changes-to-street-names
Latest News from
Department for Levelling Up, Housing & Communities
Regulations to limit impact on council tax for Homes for Ukraine sponsors12/04/2022 10:10:10
Regulations will protect sponsors’ council tax discounts for single persons and limit impact on council tax payments for those sponsoring a family in a second property.
Consultation launched on replacing the outdated Vagrancy Act11/04/2022 10:10:10
The government is set to repeal the Vagrancy Act as part of plans to end rough sleeping for good.
Call for evidence launched to understand people’s experiences of extremism and its impact on social cohesion08/04/2022 12:10:00
Victims and communities are being urged to share their experiences as part of a major independent review into the impacts of extremism.
Infants, children and families to benefit from boost in support04/04/2022 15:12:00
Package of support for vulnerable families worth more than £1 billion will help every child gets the best possible start in life.
Strong and successful co-operation between UK and devolved governments highlighted in first annual report04/04/2022 13:10:00
First ever annual report on intergovernmental relations shows a year of collaboration and cooperation with the devolved governments.
Failing landlords to be named and shamed as government steps up support for social housing tenants29/03/2022 16:20:00
The government will “name and shame” failing social housing providers as part of major reforms to give residents a stronger voice and drive up standards.
New fund gives communities power to deliver affordable homes29/03/2022 12:10:00
Over 1,200 new affordable homes will be delivered across England with communities put in charge of where and how they will be built.
Bidding opens for two landmark Green Freeports in Scotland28/03/2022 15:10:00
A new prospectus for potential bidders sets out how the Green Freeports will regenerate local areas, create high quality jobs and support transition to a net zero economy.