Local Transport Minister joins bus bosses to supercharge green vehicles and boost business

Greener bus travel, new UK jobs and bigger business was on the agenda as government ministers met local leaders and industry bosses at the first UK bus manufacturing panel yesterday (13 March 2025).

Local Transport Minister, Simon Lightwood, hosted the debut event at Canon Medical Arena in Sheffield, alongside industry experts from organisations including Alexander Dennis, the Urban Transport Group and the Confederation of Passenger Transport.

Discussions explored ways of ensuring that the UK remains a leader in bus building while helping local authorities to deliver their transport ambitions.

Metro mayors Oliver Coppard (South Yorkshire) and Tracy Brabin (West Yorkshire) also attended to discuss how they can work with industry to supercharge zero emission bus manufacturing and support jobs across the UK.

Local Transport Minister, Simon Lightwood, yesterday said:

It was great to kick off our first bus manufacturing expert panel today, bringing together leading bus manufacturers, metro mayors and industry experts to focus on cleaner air and improved transport across the country. By creating a pathway for UK manufacturing growth, we are not just transforming our fleets – we are prioritising high quality buses that meet the needs of passengers, boosting regional economies to drive up living standards and putting a coalition of highly skilled manufacturers and passionate local leaders at the heart of our zero-emission future.

The event featured various panels, with discussions including the importance of prioritising the manufacture of high quality, zero-emission buses across the regions. Manufacturers stressed the economic benefits of the technology felt by the workers building and using buses and said it had potential to support jobs across the country, and help the government deliver on its promise of growth through its Plan for Change.

Other discussions included how agencies can work together to build a ‘passenger first’ bus network, with enhanced accessibility and inclusivity.

It comes ahead of the hotly anticipated Bus Services Bill which will transform the bus industry by giving local leaders greater control over their services. The bill will also include a measure to end the use of new diesel and petrol buses across England from no earlier than 2030, alongside handing power back for local authorities to operate their own services.

It is currently progressing through Parliament and the government wants manufacturers to have a seat at the table as forward-thinking measures on zero emission buses are considered.

Jason Prince, Director of the Urban Transport Group, yesterday said:

The UK has a successful history of building buses and has the potential to be a global leader when it comes to manufacturing zero emission buses. The government’s new panel – of which we are pleased to be a part – will bring together leaders from across the sector to help secure the UK’s strong bus manufacturing position and to deliver new jobs, greener buses, cleaner air and regional economic growth.

The Bus Services Bill will also boost safety for all, with mandatory training for staff and drivers to tackle anti-social behaviour and violence against women and girls.

It comes as the government invests £1 billion to help end postcode lottery of buses and improve services nationwide. Local authorities are currently developing delivery plans for their bus funding allocations, which could include increasing service frequency, enhancing bus stop infrastructure, or implementing new services to reach underserved communities.

