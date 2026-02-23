Welsh Government
|Printable version
Locals and tourists boost Cambrian line train journeys
Passenger numbers on the Cambrian line have seen a significant boost in the past year with more local people and tourists using the improved service.
Recent figures show that, in every month from January to November 2025, the number of train passengers on the Cambrian line was larger than in the same month in 2024.
In total, the line has seen around 150,000 more journeys compared to the previous year – the equivalent to a 13% rise in total.
Responding to the news, Cabinet Secretary for North Wales and Transport, Ken Skates MS, said:
The increase in passenger numbers on the Cambrian line is excellent news and shows that people are seeing with their own eyes our efforts to improve the service.
Last year we boosted the number of trains running on the Cambrian line and provided more onboard staffing during the busiest summer months, so it’s great that these improvements have been noticed by more passengers.
These figures come as preparations continue for the introduction of brand-new trains from September, further boosting services on the Cambrian line.
The Cabinet Secretary continued:
With improving performance, growing demand and brand-new trains on the way, our investment in public transport is paying off for passengers on the Cambrian line.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/locals-and-tourists-boost-cambrian-line-train-journeys
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Royal Alexandra expansion to transform healthcare in Rhyl23/02/2026 14:05:00
The historic Royal Alexandra hospital is to be transformed by a major £33m investment by Welsh Government that will improve NHS services for people living in Rhyl
Minister leads call to action for Eating Disorder Awareness Week23/02/2026 11:05:00
The NHS is being encouraged to commit to improve access to eating disorder services and focus on a new model for early intervention.
Biotech firm pioneers new robotic system for diagnostic tests23/02/2026 09:10:00
A North Wales biotech firm has pioneered a new robotic dispensing system for diagnostic devices that test for conditions such as cancer, with Welsh Government support.
Helping manage periods confidently20/02/2026 14:05:00
Free period products and open conversations about menstrual health are now available to families across Wales, with funding helping to break stigma and tackle period poverty.
Pawsitive Change: £1 Million to Strengthen Animal Welfare Across Wales20/02/2026 12:05:00
Thousands of pets and animals across Wales will benefit from improved welfare protections as the Welsh Government confirms £1 million in continued funding for Animal Licensing Wales.
Anchoring healthcare where fishers need it most20/02/2026 11:25:00
Fishing communities will no longer need to choose between work and health appointments, with free dental, physiotherapy and health checks now brought directly to harbours across Wales.
Putting money back in older people's pockets19/02/2026 16:30:00
Older people across Wales are getting vital support to increase their incomes and claim benefits they are entitled to, thanks to Welsh Government funded advice services.
£2.2 million to help Welsh SMEs boost productivity and sales19/02/2026 14:05:00
Small and medium-sized manufacturers across Wales will now have access to funding to modernise their businesses and boost sales through £2.2 million of new investment.
NHS waiting list and long waits continue to fall19/02/2026 13:30:00
The plan to cut long waiting times and the waiting list is working as the number of people waiting has fallen to its lowest level in almost three years.