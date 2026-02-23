Locals and tourists boost Cambrian line train journeys

Passenger numbers on the Cambrian line have seen a significant boost in the past year with more local people and tourists using the improved service.

Recent figures show that, in every month from January to November 2025, the number of train passengers on the Cambrian line was larger than in the same month in 2024.

In total, the line has seen around 150,000 more journeys compared to the previous year – the equivalent to a 13% rise in total.

Responding to the news, Cabinet Secretary for North Wales and Transport, Ken Skates MS, said:

The increase in passenger numbers on the Cambrian line is excellent news and shows that people are seeing with their own eyes our efforts to improve the service. Last year we boosted the number of trains running on the Cambrian line and provided more onboard staffing during the busiest summer months, so it’s great that these improvements have been noticed by more passengers.

These figures come as preparations continue for the introduction of brand-new trains from September, further boosting services on the Cambrian line.

The Cabinet Secretary continued: