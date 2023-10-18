Department for Science, Innovation & Technology
|Printable version
Location data can help deliver the safe rollout of autonomous vehicles
New Geospatial Commission report highlights the role location data will have in the safe deployment of self-driving road vehicles.
- The connected and automated mobility (CAM) sector could be worth up to £42 billion, with the potential to generate 38,000 jobs
- Connected, self-driving vehicles could reduce congestion and make our journeys safer and more efficient, and better serve those with accessibility needs
- New report highlights the power of location data in the safe deployment of connected and self-driving road vehicles, and the steps needed to maximise the opportunity
The Geospatial Commission has today (18 October 2023) published a report that highlights the important role location data and technologies will play in enabling the safe deployment of connected and self-driving vehicles on the UK’s roads.
By 2035, 40 per cent of cars in the UK could have self-driving capabilities. The self-driving market in the UK could be worth as much as £42 billion by 2035, creating up to 38,000 new jobs. Vehicles will rely on location data to know where they are in relation to their surroundings, including the kerbside, other vehicles and pedestrians. Innovative location technologies could enable vehicles to communicate with other road users and smart infrastructure, improving traffic flow and congestion as well as making it safer and easier for drivers. Location data and technology will have a key role in the sector, but there are challenges around data discoverability, accessibility and quality.
This report sets out what is already being done to meet these opportunities and challenges and some of the action areas for government, academia and industry to improve the quality and breadth of location data. It identifies that the sector should:
- Improve the understanding of the road environment by addressing key location data gaps
- Improve how location data and location technologies can work together by defining accuracy standards
- Improve data sharing practices to make connected vehicles’ data more accessible and reusable
Steve Unger, Independent Commissioner at the Geospatial Commission, said: “Connected and self-driving vehicles will revolutionise how we travel. They will make our roads safer, by eliminating avoidable accidents, and they will improve both efficiency and quality of life, through more effective management of congestion.
They are made possible by technological advances in various areas, such as sensor technology and artificial intelligence, but the practical application of these new technologies depends critically on access to location data. Detailed mapping of the street environment, in a form that is readily discoverable, easily accessible, and of high quality, will be key to realising the potential benefits.”
Editor’s note:
The Geospatial Commission has been leading a multi-year programme highlighting the opportunities for advanced geospatial applications in the transport sector. The programme has identified how location data can be maximised to support the future of mobility and next generation transport networks.
Original article link: https://geospatialcommission.blog.gov.uk/
Latest News from
Department for Science, Innovation & Technology
New innovation challenge launched to tackle bias in AI systems17/10/2023 10:10:10
UK companies can apply for up to £400,000 in government investment to fund innovative new solutions which tackle bias and discrimination in AI systems.
AI projects supporting small businesses in fashion, farming and fire-fighting to get funding boost ahead of UK AI Safety Summit17/10/2023 09:10:00
AI projects in areas as diverse as fashion, farming and fire-fighting to be backed with a further £37 million funding, ahead of next month's AI Safety Summit.
Helping Parkinson's patients and optimising AI - the UK chip start-ups changing the future12/10/2023 16:25:00
ChipStart is a two-year pilot programme backed by the government providing start-ups with the technical and commercial help they need to help bring new products to market.
Readout of Technology Secretary's meeting with social media companies on antisemitism and violence online12/10/2023 15:10:00
Readout from the Technology Secretary's roundtable with social media companies on 11 October 2023.
UK joins leading nations to form new telecoms coalition and invests £70 million in new future telecoms technologies05/10/2023 13:10:00
The UK has joined a global coalition to enhance communication network resilience and is investing £70 million in advancing domestic next-gen telecom technology through the UKRI Technology Missions Fund.
New £60 million Regional Innovation Fund among measures to boost research and development04/10/2023 16:05:00
A £60 million Regional Innovation Fund (RIF) that will boost support for universities in areas with lower levels of R&D investment is among new measures Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan has announced.
UK science leadership at home and abroad on show as Science and Tech Secretary visits Daresbury Laboratory04/10/2023 15:05:00
A new strategy for getting a bigger return on the UK’s membership of CERN launched as the Science and Tech Secretary visits the North West to open a next-generation quantum computing centre.
Action to support rural communities announced03/10/2023 11:22:00
100,000 homes and businesses in rural parts of the UK will be further supported to access improved broadband connections.