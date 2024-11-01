Competition & Markets Authority
|Printable version
Logistics deal could raise prices for business customers in the UK
CMA’s Phase 1 investigation has found GXO’s purchase of Wincanton could reduce competition in the mainstream contract logistics services market.
Following a Phase 1 investigation, the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) has found that GXO Logistics’ (GXO) completed purchase of Wincanton PLC could reduce competition in the supply of mainstream contract logistics services (CLS) in the UK.
Contract logistics services include distribution, transport, warehousing and other supply chain services. GXO is the world’s largest contract logistics services company, and Wincanton is a British supplier of these services. Both companies supply mainstream contract logistics services to business customers in both retail (such as groceries, fashion and apparel) and non-retail (such as manufacturing and construction) sectors.
The CMA’s investigation found that GXO and Wincanton compete closely, particularly for contracts with large retail customers. Although GXO will continue to face competition from other contract logistics providers, many of these are significantly smaller, or focus on specific industries or types of logistics services (such as transport). Although some businesses have the option to bring services in-house if contract logistics suppliers do not offer good value, the ability to do this varies by customer.
The CMA is therefore concerned that the deal could raise costs for businesses that rely on contract logistics suppliers to move goods around the UK and for other supply chain activities.
GXO has 5 working days to submit proposals to address the CMA’s concerns. If suitable proposals are not submitted, the CMA will progress to an in-depth Phase 2 investigation.
Naomi Burgoyne, Senior Director of Mergers at the CMA, said:
Contract logistics services are critical for the flow of goods around the country, reducing delays, and ensuring that products reach their destinations efficiently and reliably. These services are essential for millions of people who rely on timely deliveries or being able to buy products off the shelf.
This market is worth £16 billion in the UK, and we’re concerned that this merger could reduce competition, resulting in higher costs being passed down to consumers. We consider that these competition concerns warrant an in-depth Phase 2 investigation, unless GXO offers solutions which address them.
More information on this case is available on the GXO / Wincanton case page.
Notes to Editors:
- GXO announced their deal to acquire Wincanton in February 2024. The deal was then completed in April 2024, although an interim enforcement order (IEO) is in place to prevent the two organisations integrating while the CMA conducts its merger review.
- CLS encompass a range of B2B and B2C supply chain-related services, which enable businesses to supply goods to customers and consumers. These services include transport and distribution, warehousing and additional value-added services.
- CLS in the retail market includes the provision of services to customers whose products are consumer-facing such as groceries or fashion and apparel. This includes products that are ordered online, products that sell quickly and have a short shelf life due to high consumer demand or perishability (known as Fast Moving Consumer Goods), and products that require temperature-controlled logistic services (including certain food and drink products). CLS in the non-retail market involves the provision of services to customers whose products or services are not consumer-facing, such as automotive, construction, energy and manufacturing businesses.
- The CMA found that customers often prioritise reputation, reliability and track record when choosing CLS providers. Despite there being other alternatives in the CLS market, GXO and Wincanton (alongside DHL) are regarded as leading suppliers of mainstream CLS services, particularly for grocery retail customers.
- Guidance on the CMA’s mergers jurisdiction and procedure can be read here.
- All media enquiries should be directed to the CMA press office by email on press@cma.gov.uk or by phone on 020 3738 6460.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/logistics-deal-could-raise-prices-for-business-customers-in-the-uk
Latest News from
Competition & Markets Authority
New UK-EU Competition Cooperation Agreement29/10/2024 11:22:00
UK Government and the European Union have formally concluded technical negotiations on the UK-EU Competition Cooperation Agreement.
CMA launches court action against Emma to protect UK consumers28/10/2024 10:20:00
CMA takes Emma to court after it fails to address all of the CMA’s concerns about misleading practices.
CMA launches programme of work to support growth mission25/10/2024 10:25:00
The CMA announces a new growth-focused work programme from its Microeconomics Unit alongside publication of its third State of Competition report.
Lindab required to sell sites in Nottingham and Stoke-on-Trent after ventilation merger investigation15/10/2024 15:10:00
The CMA found Lindab’s acquisition of HAS-Vent reduced competition in 2 areas of the UK.
CMA cautions will writing and legal service providers as new guidance launched09/10/2024 14:05:00
CMA issues letters to businesses alongside new guidance following an investigation into unregulated providers of will writing, online divorce and pre-paid probate services.
CMA appoints 3 Senior Legal Directors08/10/2024 13:25:00
Lourenço Ventura and Emma Cochrane will join the CMA’s existing team and Richard Romney will take up his current Senior Legal Director role on a permanent basis.
CMA reveals geographic spread of warnings issued to businesses02/10/2024 12:15:00
New heat maps show the number of competition law warning and advisory letters sent to businesses across the UK between 2018 and 2023.
Tereos fined for failure to comply with CMA merger procedures27/09/2024 12:20:00
The CMA has found that Tereos failed to comply with a requirement to produce information in connection with its recent investigation into Tereos’ deal with T&L Sugars.