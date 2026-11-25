New Travel in London report shows cycling in the capital has reached record-breaking levels

Cycling has grown an unprecedented 58 per cent since 2019, with Londoners making more than 1.6 million journeys a day

Daily cycle journeys in London increased by 10.1 per cent in 2026 to a record 1.66 million journeys

London's Strategic Cycle Network has expanded to over 450km, with 30 per cent of Londoners now living within 400 metres of these high-quality cycling routes

Mayor of London says increase in cycle journeys proves ‘the naysayers’ wrong and shows ‘the silent majority’ support active travel policies

More and more Londoners are choosing sustainable ways to travel, as Transport for London (TfL) data shows that cycling in the capital has reached record levels to surpass the Mayor and TfL's 2030 cycling target four years early.

The latest Travel in London report, published today by TfL, shows that the number of average daily cycle journeys increased by 10.1 per cent in 2026 to 1.66 million - up from 1.50 million in 2025, and almost 60 per cent higher than in 2019. The growth means London has exceeded the stretching target set out in TfL's Cycling Action Plan 2 to reach 1.6 million daily cycle journey stages by 2030, achieving the milestone four years early. To demonstrate commitment to building on this success, TfL and the Mayor have announced a new ambition of reaching 2.4 million daily cycle journey stages by 2035.

Investment in cycling infrastructure from the Mayor supports the rapid growth in cycling across the capital, with the Strategic Cycle Network growing to 451km by September 2026. Around 30 per cent of Londoners now live within 400 metres of the network, giving even more people access to safer and high-quality cycling routes, helping them feel confident to cycle in the capital.

In 2025/26 alone, TfL launched 15 new Cycleway routes. Cycleways provide people from all backgrounds and abilities with safer, more appealing routes, encouraging greater diversity in cycling. TfL's continued work with the boroughs in expanding the Cycleway network is making strong progress towards the Mayor's target of 40 per cent of Londoners living within 400m of a Cycleway by 2030. Recent schemes helping to expand the network include the first 1.4km section of Cycleway 68 between St Helier and Morden in Sutton, providing a new link to St Helier Hospital. Cycleway 8 has also been upgraded on Queenstown Road in Wandsworth, and improvements have been made around Lambeth Bridge through Cycleway 62. TfL is continuing to expand the network, with major schemes including the Cycleway 4 extension, Cycleway 34 and the Streatham and Nine Elms Healthy Streets corridors due to complete in 2027.

Alongside cycling, walking plays a vital role in sustainable travel across the capital. Pedestrian activity in central London has remained strong, with average hourly pedestrian flows in 2026 at similar levels seen over the previous three years. It comes after the section of Oxford Street between Orchard Street and Great Portland Street became traffic-free on 26 October, with the Mayor and Government working together to realise the long-discussed transformation plans for the nation’s High Street. City Hall figures showed footfall in the newly pedestrianised stretch between Orchard Street and Great Portland Street rose by 16 per cent compared with October 2025 half-term [1].

The growth in walking and cycling backed by investment from the Mayor is delivering benefits far beyond transport. Research shows that physical activity can help to prevent and manage over 20 chronic conditions, including some cancers, heart disease, type 2 diabetes and depression [2]. Physical activity is described as a “miracle cure”, with the UK Chief Medical Officer recommending adults aim for at least 150 minutes of moderate-intensity activity a week, equivalent to around 20 minutes a day [3]. The increase in active travel journeys is helping to create healthier neighbourhoods and cleaner air across the capital.

The report shows public transport is still central to how Londoners travel. While overall TfL ridership fell by 1.7 per cent in 2025/26, TfL under Sadiq is continuing to invest in measures to attract more customers and make journeys easier, more accessible and more convenient. Rail services continue to play a vital role in keeping London moving, with demand on the London Overground and Elizabeth line still growing; ridership on the London Overground up by four per cent in 2025/26, and the Elizabeth line up by 4.9 per cent, continuing its strong growth since opening.

TfL is committed to making life-saving changes at some of the capital's most dangerous and intimidating junctions, as part of its Safe and Healthy Streets funding. This dedicates £158m to improving London's roads for people cycling, walking and accessing public transport – over half of which is invested through London's boroughs, including up to £15m each year to support boroughs expanding the cycleways network in their communities. TfL has so far completed work at 48 Safer Junctions across London, including recently completed work at Woodberry Grove/Seven Sisters Road that incorporates two new signalised crossings and two-stage right-turn facilities for cyclists.

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: "London is now a truly world-class cycling city, and I’m proud that we have reached our stretching target of 1.6 million daily cycle journeys a whole four years ahead of schedule.

“Having delivered a fivefold increase in Cycleways, record numbers of people are now choosing to cycle, with daily journeys increasing by nearly 60 per cent. Contrary to what the naysayers would have you believe, this growth shows that if you build high-quality cycling infrastructure people will use it, and the silent majority will be supportive.

“These figures reflect the collective efforts of TfL, boroughs and campaigners across the capital. But we are determined to go even further. We’ll continue investing in more world-class walking and cycling routes as we build a greener, safer, healthier London for everyone."

Alex Williams, TfL's Chief Customer and Strategy Officer, said: "We are thrilled to see cycling in London continue to grow, while reaching our target of 1.6 million daily cycle journey stages four years ahead of schedule. This milestone reflects the importance of the vital investment we have made in safer cycling infrastructure and the increasing number of Londoners choosing to travel by bike for everyday journeys.

"Walking and cycling are at the heart of creating a greener, healthier and more sustainable city. As we set our new ambition of reaching 2.4 million daily cycle journey stages by 2035, we will continue to work with boroughs to expand London's Cycleway network and make active travel safer, more attractive and accessible for even more Londoners."

Tom Fyans, Chief Executive of London Cycling Campaign, said: "London really does love cycling - our city accounts for half the cycling in all of England daily and more than half of all tube journeys. TfL's expanding safe cycle network means more people and a wider range of people than ever before are riding to work, schools, shops and out for leisure too. To get to 2.4 million cycle journeys daily by 2035, or beat that new target, the safe and direct Cycleway network will need to continue to expand rapidly to every corner of London, making cycling in London safe everywhere and fun for everyone."

Sarah Javaid MBE, Founder and CEO of Cycle Sisters, said: "It's fantastic to see cycling in London reaching record levels. At Cycle Sisters, we've seen first-hand how investment in safer cycling infrastructure, combined with community-led initiatives, can open up cycling to more people. We're so proud to have played our part over the past decade by creating opportunities through cycle training and group rides for more women to make cycling part of their everyday lives."

Tanya Braun, Director of External Affairs at Living Streets, said: “An increase in cycling levels in London is something to celebrate. Living Streets recognises the benefits of increasing journeys where people walk, wheel or cycle, which is excellent for air quality, public health and local economies.

“As we see an increase in the number of cyclists on our streets, it is important that there is direct, segregated infrastructure for bikes and that pavements are protected for pedestrians.

“Living Streets supports new plans by the UK Government to give local leaders in England powers to stop irresponsible e-bike parking and dangerous riding. We hope that these changes make walking, wheeling and cycling a safe and accessible option for everyone.”

Notes to editors