London Cable Car celebrates 20 million journeys with chance to win 20-year Golden Ticket pass

TfL is offering customers the chance to win an exclusive 20-year Golden Ticket pass for the London Cable Car.

London Cable Car holds successive TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice Awards for 2025 and 2026, honouring selected attractions that consistently receive the highest rating by customers

The attraction, which travels across the River Thames between Greenwich Peninsula and the Royal Docks, is the UK's first and only urban cable car

London's cable car has welcomed 20 million passengers. To celebrate this milestone, Transport for London (TfL) is hosting a free competition offering customers the chance to win an exclusive 20-year cable car Golden Ticket one-way or round-trip pass. To be in with the chance of winning, entrants can scan a QR code on site at the Cable Car terminals or apply here.

The London Cable Car - the only urban cable car in the UK - opened in June 2012 as part of TfL's preparations for the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Over the last 14 years, the cable car has grown to become one of the capital's most popular visitor attractions and was recently awarded a Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Award for the second year in a row, for its positive customer service, visitor experience and smooth operations. The London Cable Car is also ranked among the top 10 per cent of things to do worldwide on Tripadvisor.

Its route between Greenwich Peninsula and the Royal Docks crosses the River Thames in less than 15 minutes, providing unique views of London and convenient access to destinations such as The O2 and Excel London. The cable car has also helped support the growth and regeneration of the surrounding areas, encouraging new business and leisure experiences, and new homes.

Since opening, the cable car has developed innovative new visitor offers, including the Glass Floor Experience where customers can travel in a cabin with a glass floor offering views of the capital from 90 metres above the Thames. Visitors can also enjoy the Champagne Experience, providing an unforgettable way to take in London's skyline with a glass of bubbly. Over the years, the London Cable Car has also hosted live music performances, family events, karaoke, speed dating, book launches, sky-high dining experiences and even marriage proposals.

This month, cable car mascot Engi-Bear will be visiting the site every Saturday, and customers can book Engi-Bear's Football Adventure tickets. This family-friendly cable car experience includes a return cable car journey, an activity booklet and a flag hunt challenge, with all participants receiving a champions certificate and medal. On Saturdays, passengers can upgrade to an ultimate ticket, which includes face-painting.

Fiona Jones, Head of London Cable Car, yesterday said:

“To reach 20 million customers is an incredible achievement and one we're hugely proud of. The London Cable Car has become a much-loved part of London's transport and leisure offering, giving people the chance to see the city from a completely different perspective. Whether it's a visitor seeing London for the first time or a local rediscovering their city, we're delighted to be part of that experience and look forward to welcoming many more customers in the years to come.”

Deputy Mayor for Transport, Seb Dance, yesterday said:

“Twenty million journeys is an epic milestone for the London Cable Car, reinforcing its status as one of the capital's most iconic London attractions. “Whether people are commuting, exploring the city, or enjoying the incredible views across the Thames, the cable car is helping to connect Londoners in a unique way, and building a better London for everyone.”

With one-way journeys starting from just £7 for adults, £3.50 for children, and under-5s travelling for free, the London Cable Car provides a unique day out for families, groups, couples and individuals and frequently features in top things to do and affordable days out.

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