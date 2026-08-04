Transport for London
|Printable version
London Cable Car celebrates 20 million journeys with chance to win 20-year Golden Ticket pass
TfL is offering customers the chance to win an exclusive 20-year Golden Ticket pass for the London Cable Car.
- London Cable Car holds successive TripAdvisor Travellers' Choice Awards for 2025 and 2026, honouring selected attractions that consistently receive the highest rating by customers
- The attraction, which travels across the River Thames between Greenwich Peninsula and the Royal Docks, is the UK's first and only urban cable car
London's cable car has welcomed 20 million passengers. To celebrate this milestone, Transport for London (TfL) is hosting a free competition offering customers the chance to win an exclusive 20-year cable car Golden Ticket one-way or round-trip pass. To be in with the chance of winning, entrants can scan a QR code on site at the Cable Car terminals or apply here.
The London Cable Car - the only urban cable car in the UK - opened in June 2012 as part of TfL's preparations for the London 2012 Olympic and Paralympic Games. Over the last 14 years, the cable car has grown to become one of the capital's most popular visitor attractions and was recently awarded a Tripadvisor Travellers' Choice Award for the second year in a row, for its positive customer service, visitor experience and smooth operations. The London Cable Car is also ranked among the top 10 per cent of things to do worldwide on Tripadvisor.
Its route between Greenwich Peninsula and the Royal Docks crosses the River Thames in less than 15 minutes, providing unique views of London and convenient access to destinations such as The O2 and Excel London. The cable car has also helped support the growth and regeneration of the surrounding areas, encouraging new business and leisure experiences, and new homes.
Since opening, the cable car has developed innovative new visitor offers, including the Glass Floor Experience where customers can travel in a cabin with a glass floor offering views of the capital from 90 metres above the Thames. Visitors can also enjoy the Champagne Experience, providing an unforgettable way to take in London's skyline with a glass of bubbly. Over the years, the London Cable Car has also hosted live music performances, family events, karaoke, speed dating, book launches, sky-high dining experiences and even marriage proposals.
This month, cable car mascot Engi-Bear will be visiting the site every Saturday, and customers can book Engi-Bear's Football Adventure tickets. This family-friendly cable car experience includes a return cable car journey, an activity booklet and a flag hunt challenge, with all participants receiving a champions certificate and medal. On Saturdays, passengers can upgrade to an ultimate ticket, which includes face-painting.
Fiona Jones, Head of London Cable Car, yesterday said:
“To reach 20 million customers is an incredible achievement and one we're hugely proud of. The London Cable Car has become a much-loved part of London's transport and leisure offering, giving people the chance to see the city from a completely different perspective. Whether it's a visitor seeing London for the first time or a local rediscovering their city, we're delighted to be part of that experience and look forward to welcoming many more customers in the years to come.”
Deputy Mayor for Transport, Seb Dance, yesterday said:
“Twenty million journeys is an epic milestone for the London Cable Car, reinforcing its status as one of the capital's most iconic London attractions.
“Whether people are commuting, exploring the city, or enjoying the incredible views across the Thames, the cable car is helping to connect Londoners in a unique way, and building a better London for everyone.”
With one-way journeys starting from just £7 for adults, £3.50 for children, and under-5s travelling for free, the London Cable Car provides a unique day out for families, groups, couples and individuals and frequently features in top things to do and affordable days out.
Note to Editors:
- Book tickets for the London Cable Car here
- The competition can be entered here and at cable car terminals via a QR code
- The competition will run from 3 - 16 August, and the winner will be selected at random
- The Golden Ticket pass is valid for one way or round-trip journeys and excludes all other ticket types and promotional offers at the London Cable Car
- Full terms and conditions can be found at the competition entry website
Original article link: https://tfl.gov.uk/info-for/media/press-releases/2026/august/london-cable-car-celebrates-20-million-journeys-with-chance-to-win-20-year-golden-ticket-pass
Latest News from
Transport for London
One-year-old Silvertown Tunnel cuts congestion and boosts bus use alongside improved air quality24/07/2026 09:15:00
Congestion has dropped significantly, with northbound peak journey times approaching the Blackwall Tunnel up to 58 per cent quicker in the morning and 47 per cent in the evening
Art on the Underground launches Spaghetti Map, a children’s art map for the summer holidays23/07/2026 10:15:00
Art on the Underground collaborates with artist Michael Crowe and London schoolchildren to launch an art map to help kids get creative during the summer holidays
Mayor and TfL encourage bus and tram customers to explore the city this summer as new Weekend Hopper starts22/07/2026 14:25:00
Mayor's new Weekend Hopper offer runs from 25 July to the end of August and means anyone travelling on buses and trams on a Saturday or a Sunday during the summer holidays can make unlimited journeys for the price of a single fare that day
Young people who have been in care to get training and jobs on some of Britain’s biggest construction projects22/07/2026 10:05:00
Leading companies across the construction industry and national supply chain – including Heathrow, Lower Thames Crossing and Gallagher Group – will work together with TfL property arm Places for London to develop opportunities for people who have experience of the care system.
Bus and road journeys to be improved as more London boroughs join Lane Rental scheme17/07/2026 11:20:00
Phase 1 of London's new Lane Rental programme goes live as more London boroughs sign up to cut congestion, improve bus reliability and reduce disruption
New pocket Tube map artwork by Ellen Gallagher explores London’s maritime history and hidden layers07/07/2026 14:05:00
Transport for London's (TfL's) Art on the Underground programme launches its 42nd pocket Tube map cover, by internationally renowned artist Ellen Gallagher.
'Hop about the capital’ this summer as Mayor’s fare freeze for bus and trams extended06/07/2026 10:15:00
Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, extends TfL bus and tram fare freeze until 1 November 2026, alongside his brand new Weekend Hopper fare being introduced over school holidays, making travel cheaper and easier than ever this summer
TfL brings back popular Cycle Sundays with unlimited free 60-minute Santander Cycle rides01/07/2026 15:25:00
For TfL Cycle Sundays, Santander Cycles is offering unlimited free 60-minute rides to all Londoners and visitors on Sundays in July