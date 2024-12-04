London children designed posters to encourage TfL customers to give up their seats for those who need it

Winners of children's art competition announced, with thought-provoking posters now on the TfL network, encouraging people to give up their seats for those who need them more

The competition is part of wider TfL efforts to make the transport network fairer and more inclusive, and complements progress made through TfL's Equity in Motion plan

On International Day of Persons with Disabilities, TfL also announces that the Access DLR trial, which offers staff assistance to those who need it on the DLR, will be extended until April

Powerful posters by young Londoners, encouraging people to give up their seats for those who need them more, are on display on the Transport for London (TfL) network from today (Tuesday 3 December) to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Priority seats are available and clearly marked on all buses, Tubes, trains and trams on the TfL network, for anyone who needs them, including those with non-visible disabilities. A competition launched by TfL in September, during Priority Seating Week, invited children aged 6-14 to design a poster that raises awareness of these seats and encourages people to look up and offer their seat to someone who may need it more.

The impressive entries were judged by five members of TfL's Independent Disability Advisory Group (IDAG), a panel of 13 professional experts that helps TfL better understand the impact of its policies, projects and programmes on disabled customers. Winners Cecilia Lewis (age 8), Lily Watkins (age 11) and Ayaan Hoque (age 13) produced the winning designs and won family tickets to Merlin London attractions. The panel was impressed by Cecilia's eye-catching design that encourages kindness, Lily's informative poster about non-visible health conditions and Ayaan's wise words about how uplifting others makes us strong.

Runners-up Diani Dodia, Georgina Joseph and Ayah Abrahams, and highly commended Harrison Steele, Willow Bear and Sophia Croall, also impressed with their designs, and each won tickets for the IFS Cloud Cable Car or London Transport Museum.

TfL will also be extending Access DLR, a six-month trial launched earlier this year to make travel on the Docklands Light Railway (DLR) more accessible, until April, to gather more feedback. The Access DLR trial has enabled customers who need it to book assistance for when they travel, either over the phone or online.

Mark Evers, Transport for London's Chief Customer Officer, said: "We were extremely impressed by the thoughtfulness and creativity that shone through every poster design we received, and I know that our Independent Disability Advisory Group had a very hard time choosing just a few winners from the colourful and inspiring selection of entries! It was wonderful to see the children's awareness of the diverse range of needs amongst us all and their clear reminder that looking up and offering someone a seat can make a huge difference to their journey - a great message for us all."

Deputy Mayor for Transport, Seb Dance, said: "Making London's transport network as accessible as possible is a top priority for the Mayor. The artwork from these talented competition-winners will encourage Londoners to think of others and offer their seat to someone who may need it more than them. It's also great news that the Access DLR trial is being extended until April to enable TfL to gather more feedback, as we work to build a fairer and more accessible London for everyone."

IDAG member Sarah Rennie, said: "We were so impressed by the artwork entries. As disabled people ourselves, we were thrilled to see such powerful understanding of why priority seats are important and how not all disabilities are visible. What's more, the posters were eye-catching, imaginative and full of artistic talent!"

A customer who uses Access DLR, said: "As I am a disabled wheelchair user the Access DLR team has helped me get on and off the train and I have built a positive relationship with the DLR and its staff."

Another customer who uses Access DLR, said: "Access DLR has helped me and my friend, who is in a wheelchair. They help us with making sure we are both OK, have regular chats with us, they keep me and my friend calm, making us laugh. They always stay with me and my friend throughout the whole journey."

Sunny Jouhal, Divisional Director for Merlin Entertainments' UK Gateway attractions, said: "Merlin Entertainments is proud to have partnered with TfL on this competition and offering family tickets as prizes to our London attractions, the lastminute.com London Eye, Madame Tussauds London, the London Dungeon, SEA LIFE London Aquarium and Shrek's Adventure! London.

"I want to send my congratulations to all the winners and we look forward to welcoming you to our attractions soon.

"Accessibility is a key priority for us at Merlin and we are committed to continue investing in facilities and training to make sure we create magical and memorable experiences for all our guests."

The competition is part of TfL's wider objective to make its network fairer and more accessible for everyone. In February, TfL launched Equity in Motion, an ambitious new customer plan that committed to more than 80 actions to ensure as many Londoners as possible can access and benefit from public transport.

Since the release of the report, research has been carried out into priority seating requirements, which found that although many customers are offering their seat, it is not always clear when someone needs a priority seat, and people are not always paying attention to their surroundings to notice if there is someone in need of a seat. New signage is also being trialled on the DLR to highlight priority seats.

TfL has also completed a feasibility study of toilet provision across the network, with a shortlist of stations for new toilets in the first round of works. More than 130 mini ramps have been introduced at 64 step-free London Underground stations​, and the Bakerloo line ticket hall opened at Paddington station recently, with direct step-free access from street to platform.

Meanwhile a concession entitling care leavers to half-price bus and tram travel has been introduced and ​a new campaign is encouraging new people into cycling, including those from under-represented groups.

Notes to Editor

The poster competition was judged in three age group categories - 6 to 8, 8 to 10 and 12 to 14, with a winner and runner up for each age group

There are now more than 200 step-free stations across the TfL network. These include: 92 Tube stations, 62 London Overground stations, and all DLR stations and tram stops. All 41 Elizabeth line stations have step-free access, with the majority of central stations being step-free from street to train

TfL has one of the most accessible bus networks in the world. All bus routes are served by low-floor vehicles with an access ramp and dedicated space for wheelchair users

Equity in Motion is TfL's customer inclusion strategy and is one of a set of action plans designed to achieve the ambitions of the Mayor's Transport Strategy

About TfL's 'Please offer me a seat' badge

The free 'Please offer me a seat' badge and card acts as a communication aid between customers by providing a visual clue to other customers so that they can offer help by giving up their seat to those that need it

It also takes away the potential confrontations that sometimes happen when approaching fellow customers to ask for a seat

The badge and card can be used on all TfL services and people don't need to explain their reasons for the badge and card with either staff or fellow customers

More than 140,000 'Please offer me a seat' badges have been given to disabled people and those with non-visible conditions since they launched in 2017

Videos highlighting some of the reasons why people wear a 'Please offer me a seat' badge are available on request

For more information and to request a free badge and card, visit https://tfl.gov.uk/transport-accessibility/please-offer-me-a-seat

About the Access DLR trial

Transport for London (TfL) and KeolisAmey Docklands (KAD) are currently trialling an accompanied journey assistance service to help make journeys on the DLR more accessible, enabling customers to travel who may otherwise encounter barriers

Customers with a confirmed booking are met at the start of their DLR journey (or other requested location on the network) by clearly identifiable Access DLR staff, who can accompany them throughout their DLR journey to provide the requested travel support

DLR passengers can pre-book a timeslot for assistance with their journeys online or by phone at least two hours before their journey for travel seven days a week between 07:00 and 19:00

Short-notice requests can also be made by phone for travel assistance less than two hours before a customer's planned DLR journey, although these are subject to staff availability at the time of travel

Access DLR is open to anyone aged 18 and over who requires assistance to travel, covering a wide range of needs including mobility, visual impairments and mental health conditions. No proof of disability is needed to use the service

More information about the service, including how to book, is available at https ://tfl.gov.uk/modes/dlr/access-dlr

About TfL's Independent Disability Group

TfL's Independent Disability Advisory Group (IDAG) is a panel of 10 members, appointed for their lived experience of disability, as well as their extensive expertise and knowledge of the key issues and barriers to accessing public transport

IDAG provides strategic and practical recommendations which are based on best practice for inclusivity, informed by evidence and supported by lived experience

About Merlin Entertainments