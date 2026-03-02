Insolvency Service
London construction boss gets suspended sentence, unpaid work order and six-year director ban
Adebanjo Adebayo Talabi fraudulently applied for three Covid Bounce Back Loans – totalling £150,000.
- Adebanjo Adebayo Talabi was the director of Bebo Construction Limited.
- He pleaded guilty to three counts of fraud by false representation for claiming £150,000 in Covid Bounce Back Loans.
- He received a two-year sentence, suspended for two years, an unpaid work order, and a six-year director disqualification.
The south-London director of a construction company has narrowly avoided jail after admitting exaggerating his company’s turnover to claim £150,000 via three Covid Bounce Back Loans.
Adebanjo Adebayo Talabi, from Alvey Street, Walworth, was the director of Bebo Construction Limited.
An Insolvency Service investigation found the 42-year-old applied for three loans, between August and November 2020, from three separate banks.
On each occasion, the company’s turnover had been exaggerated significantly to claim the maximum amount available (£50,000), with evidence that the money was transferred to a personal account.
The company would have been entitled to one loan of approximately £1,300.
Talabi pleaded guilty to three counts of fraud by false representation and was sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on 24 February 2026.
He received a two-year sentence, suspended for two years on condition of completing 200 hours unpaid work, and disqualified from being a director for six years.
During sentencing, it was noted that Mr Talabi has begun to repay the money owed and, as such, the Insolvency Service will not be pursuing action under the Proceeds of Crime Act.
Insolvency Service Chief Investigator David Snasdell said:
This is significant sentence which imposes a number of long-term restrictions on Adebanjo Adebayo Talabi, while taking into account his guilty plea and efforts to pay back the money his company owes.
The Insolvency Service will continue to pursue those who exploited the Covid Bounce Back Loan scheme, aimed at supporting struggling businesses through the pandemic.
Adebanjo Adebayo Talabi successfully applied for three Bounce Back Loans for Bebo Construction Limited – each worth £50,000 – on 1 August, 20 August and 5 November 2020.
On each occasion he stated that the company’s turnover was between £200,000 and £220,000 – which was found to be significantly inflated.
For the second and third loan, Talabi falsely stated that they were the first and only loan applications for the company.
Additionally, evidence from the Insolvency Service investigation found the loans had been transferred to personal accounts and not used for the economic benefit of the company, which was a requirement of the scheme.
Further information
- Adebanjo Adebayo Talabi. Address: Alvey Street, Walworth, London. Date of Birth: 14 October 1983.
- Bebo Construction Limited (company number 12014923).
- Individuals subject to a disqualification order or undertaking are bound by a range of restrictions.
- Directors can find information about their obligations and responsibilities at the Insolvency Service’s Director Information Hub
- Further information about the work of the Insolvency Service, and how to complain about financial misconduct.
