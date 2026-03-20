London councils letting rogue landlords off the hook

Rogue landlords across the capital are being let off the hook as new data shows councils in London have collected just a third of the total fines issued to them.

Between 2023/24 and 2024/25, of the 32 councils in London that provided data, a total of almost £8.7 million in civil penalties were imposed on private landlords for housing offences. In spite of this, just a third of that amount (just under £3 million) was actually collected.

Overall, almost just over 1,300 civil penalties were issued to landlords over the same period.

Five local authorities in London (the City of London Corporation, Bexley, Bromley, Croydon and Hammersmith & Fulham) said they had not issued any civil penalties to landlords between 2023 and 2025.

The research, based on Freedom of Information requests sent to all English councils responsible for enforcement in the private rented sector, was undertaken by the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA).

With the Renters’ Rights Act due to come into force from 1st May, the data shows that councils are failing to collect the funds they desperately need to fund enforcement action in the market. The Act will increase the maximum amount that can be levied in civil penalties from £7,000 to £40,000.

The NRLA is warning that without a major increase in upfront funding for council enforcement teams across London, rogue and criminal landlords will continue to slip through the net. Aside from leaving tenants exposed to poor practice, it is undermining the reputation of the vast majority of landlords who meet their responsibilities and provide good quality homes.

The NRLA is calling on the Government to:

Champion better enforcement by establishing a new Chief Environmental Health Officer post which would have a national remit.

Undertake a full assessment of the resources local authority enforcement teams currently have, and will need, to enforce the Renters’ Rights Act.

Ensure greater transparency by requiring councils to publish an annual report on enforcement activity related to the private rented sector in their area.

Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, said:

“Tenants and the vast majority of responsible landlords across London will rightly be fed up with our findings. “For too long a minority of rogue and criminal operators have been allowed to act with impunity, bringing the sector into disrepute. It is galling then to see that those breaking the law are still failing to pay the price – leaving good landlords to pick up the tab in licensing fees. “This also raises serious questions about how ready councils across the capital are to enforce the Renters’ Rights Act, and about the adequacy of the upfront funding provided to them to support enforcement action.”

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