National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA)
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London councils letting rogue landlords off the hook
Rogue landlords across the capital are being let off the hook as new data shows councils in London have collected just a third of the total fines issued to them.
Between 2023/24 and 2024/25, of the 32 councils in London that provided data, a total of almost £8.7 million in civil penalties were imposed on private landlords for housing offences. In spite of this, just a third of that amount (just under £3 million) was actually collected.
Overall, almost just over 1,300 civil penalties were issued to landlords over the same period.
Five local authorities in London (the City of London Corporation, Bexley, Bromley, Croydon and Hammersmith & Fulham) said they had not issued any civil penalties to landlords between 2023 and 2025.
The research, based on Freedom of Information requests sent to all English councils responsible for enforcement in the private rented sector, was undertaken by the National Residential Landlords Association (NRLA).
With the Renters’ Rights Act due to come into force from 1st May, the data shows that councils are failing to collect the funds they desperately need to fund enforcement action in the market. The Act will increase the maximum amount that can be levied in civil penalties from £7,000 to £40,000.
The NRLA is warning that without a major increase in upfront funding for council enforcement teams across London, rogue and criminal landlords will continue to slip through the net. Aside from leaving tenants exposed to poor practice, it is undermining the reputation of the vast majority of landlords who meet their responsibilities and provide good quality homes.
The NRLA is calling on the Government to:
- Champion better enforcement by establishing a new Chief Environmental Health Officer post which would have a national remit.
- Undertake a full assessment of the resources local authority enforcement teams currently have, and will need, to enforce the Renters’ Rights Act.
- Ensure greater transparency by requiring councils to publish an annual report on enforcement activity related to the private rented sector in their area.
Ben Beadle, Chief Executive of the National Residential Landlords Association, said:
“Tenants and the vast majority of responsible landlords across London will rightly be fed up with our findings.
“For too long a minority of rogue and criminal operators have been allowed to act with impunity, bringing the sector into disrepute. It is galling then to see that those breaking the law are still failing to pay the price – leaving good landlords to pick up the tab in licensing fees.
“This also raises serious questions about how ready councils across the capital are to enforce the Renters’ Rights Act, and about the adequacy of the upfront funding provided to them to support enforcement action.”
Notes:
- The NRLA sent Freedom of Information requests to all local authorities in England responsible for enforcement in the private rented sector to establish:
- The total amount of income they have levied in civil penalties relating to housing offences committed by private landlords in 2023/24 and 2024/25.
- The total amount of income collected in civil penalties relating to housing offences to private landlords per year in 2023/24 and 2024/25.
- In total, 32 councils in London responded. The data shows that in 2023/24 and 2024/25 combined, a total of £8,666,730 of civil penalties were levied on private landlords for housing offences, but only £2,963,188 was collected. This means that around a third (34.2%) of all civil penalties levied on landlords were actually collected by councils.
- Overall, during this period, a total of 1,301 civil penalties were issued by local authorities in London for an array of offences connected to the private rented sector.
- Five councils (the City of London Corporation, Bexley, Bromley, Croydon and Hammersmith & Fulham) said they had not issued any civil penalties to landlords.
- The Government has said that councils in England will receive £18.2 million in 2025/26 to support preparations for the implementation of the Renters’ Rights Act and to build enforcement capacity.
- Further information about the NRLA can be found at www.nrla.org.uk. It posts on X @NRLAssociation.
- The NRLA’s press office can be contacted by emailing press@nrla.org.uk or by calling 0300 131 6363.
Original article link: https://www.nrla.org.uk/news/london-councils-letting-rogue-landlords-off-the-hook
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