London Lettings Network: The ‘Housing Benefit Rightmove’

Homeless Link held an Innovation Forum in November 2024 focusing on the challenge of accessing move-on accommodation in the private-rented sector.

Attendees heard from a selection of speakers including Housing Justice who presented on their innovative property website that is transforming the way people experiencing homelessness can access private rented accommodation across London. Here's what they told us:

There are few greater illustrations of the hopeless situation that people experiencing homelessness face than what we see when they try and navigate access to the Private Rented Sector (PRS).

A visit our staff took to a night shelter in the winter of 2022 showed us just how impossible the PRS can be.

Sitting in the shelter’s kitchen were three young residents on their phones, all of them browsing mainstream property websites like Rightmove, Zoopla, and SpareRoom.

We knew these sites weren’t designed for people relying solely on housing benefit like them. They make an enquiry—no reply. They leave a message—they never hear back. These platforms weren’t built for them.

In fact, there were no platforms built for them. This needed to change.

For a very long period of time, homelessness organisations have obtained access to the private rented sector by looking in their own ‘little black book’ of contacts. These contacts would be landlords and agents in London who were letting out properties for those on housing benefit. These contacts would be obtained through word of mouth, outreach, trawling through Gumtree, or sometimes just sheer luck.

The sector tended not to share these contacts with other homelessness agencies for fear of losing exclusive access to properties for their own clients. The phrase ‘our landlords’ has become all too common.

Housing Justice believes that we cannot continue with this system. We cannot move forward in resolving homelessness while each organisation keeps its contacts siloed. When contacts are kept in silos, clients miss out on opportunities simply because they’re working with a different organisation. This creates inequality of access. Access is not based on need, but on which team happens to hold which contact. A client who accesses a project in Kingston may not hear about a property in the Kingston area because a project in Havering that knows about it does not share the information.

