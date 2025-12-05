London Liverpool Street takes top spot for the third year running

The results, from ORR’s latest annual estimates of station usage statistics (April 2024 to March 2025) published yesterday, reflect the continuing impact of the Elizabeth line, which has reshaped travel patterns across London since the central section opened in May 2022. Its services continue to drive high usage at London Liverpool Street, Paddington, Tottenham Court Road, Farringdon and Stratford. Six of the top 10 most popular flows – journeys between stations – were between stations served by the Elizabeth line, with 8.7m journeys between London Liverpool Street and Tottenham Court Road. Access the estimates of station usage statistics here.

The top 10 most used stations in Great Britain RANK STATION ENTRIES & EXITS RANK LAST YEAR 1 London Liverpool Street 98.0m 1 2 London Waterloo 70.4m 4 3 London Paddington 69.9m 2 4 Tottenham Court Road 68.1m 3 5 London Bridge 54.7m 7 6 London Victoria 53.8m 6 7 Stratford (London) 51.5m 5 8 Farringdon 50.2m 8 9 Bond Street 42.8m 9 10 London Euston 40.2m 10 Birmingham New Street remains the busiest station outside of London with 36.6 million entries and exits. Manchester Piccadilly remains in second place (27.4m), with Leeds (27.3m) leapfrogging Glasgow Central into third place.

In Scotland, Glasgow Central (25.3m) and Edinburgh Waverley (22.8m) continue to be the country’s busiest stations, maintaining their long-term national rankings. Cardiff Central is the busiest station in Wales with 12.5 million entries and exits, with Newport (South Wales) second with 2.8m. The top 10 most used stations in Great Britain outside London RANK STATION ENTRIES & EXITS RANK LAST YEAR 1 Birmingham New Street 36.6m 1 2 Manchester Piccadilly 27.4m 2 3 Leeds 27.3m 4 4 Glasgow Central 25.3m 3 5 Edinburgh Waverley 22.8m 5 6 Gatwick Airport 21.2m 6 7 Brighton 15.3m 7 8 Glasgow Queen Street 15.0m 8 9 Liverpool Central 14.8m 10 10 Liverpool Lime Street 14.4m 11

Elton and Orston in Nottinghamshire was Great Britain’s least used station, with just 68 recorded entries and exits. It was also the least used station in the year April 2021 to March 2022. Shippea Hill in Cambridgeshire (76) and Ince and Elton in Cheshire (98) also feature among the quietest stations.

Denton in Greater Manchester - last year’s least used station - is now fourth, after the number of entries and exits nearly doubled compared with last year.

The top 5 least used stations in Great Britain RANK STATION ENTRIES & EXITS RANK LAST YEAR 1 Elton and Orston, Nottinghamshire 68 9 2 Shippea Hill, Cambridgeshire 76 2 3 Ince and Elton, Cheshire 98 3 4 Denton, Greater Manchester 100 1 5 Reddish South, Greater Manchester 102 5