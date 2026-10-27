Insolvency Service
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London loft and extension company which left unfinished building work shut down
Royal Lofts & Extensions Ltd has been wound up in the public interest following an Insolvency Service investigation into complaints about the company.
- Royal Lofts & Extensions Ltd left unfinished building work and took payments for goods that were not supplied.
- Payments were sent to the personal account of the sole director.
- The company was wound up by the High Court in London on 20 October.
A London loft and extension company has been shut down after an Insolvency Service investigation found it had failed to complete building work and took payments for goods that were not supplied to customers.
Royal Loft & Extensions Ltd – registered in London and previously Essex – took thousands from customers but didn’t carry out the work as agreed, raising serious concerns about its trading practices.
As well as the Insolvency Service, customers made complaints to Companies House, Action Fraud and Citizen’s Advice.
In 2024, a customer paid £51,612 to a personal account of the company’s sole director Dean Marlowe. However, the customer alleged some of the work was only partially completed.
Another customer told the investigation they paid £4,560 for bifold doors and windows, also in 2024, which were never supplied and that the company become uncontactable after receiving the payment.
Investigators found that invoices sent to both customers directed payments to Mr Marlowe’s personal bank account rather than the company’s account. It has not been possible to establish how these payments were recorded in the company’s accounts.
The was also no known valid insurance for work carried out between June and September 2024, despite assurances to customers about insurance.
Neither Royal Loft & Extensions Ltd or Dean Marlowe responded to repeated attempts by investigators to contact them.
Insolvency Service Chief Investigator, Cheryl Lambert, yesterday said:
The allegations against this company raised serious concerns for our investigators.
Customers put their trust in Royal Loft and Extensions Ltd to carry out extensive and expensive works that do not appear to have been completed, and any complaints seemingly ignored.
It is in the public interest to shut down this company and ensure no further harm to customers can come from them.
Analysis of the company’s bank account identified receipts of approximately £224,596 and withdrawals of approximately the same amount, leaving a nil balance.
Almost half of the money received was paid to or withdrawn by Marlowe or people sharing his surname within days. Investigators received no explanation for these payments.
No accounting records were provided despite requests. This prevented investigators from establishing the full extent of the company’s trading and financial position.
All enquiries concerning the affairs of Royal Lofts and Extensions Ltd should be made to the Official Receiver of the Public interest unit. Email PIU.OR@insolvency.gov.uk
Further information
- ROYAL LOFTS & EXTENSIONS LTD, company number 14865577, was incorporated on 12 May 2023.
- Its registered office is Shelton Street, London, WC2H 9JQ.
- Royal Lofts & Extensions Ltd was wound up in the public interest under section 124A of the Insolvency Act 1986 on 20 October 2026.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/london-loft-and-extension-company-which-left-unfinished-building-work-shut-down
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