London man charged with smuggling Thai cannabis

A man from London has been charged with smuggling cannabis from Thailand, following a National Crime Agency investigation.

Mohammed Rohman, 26, of Parkhurst Road, Manor Park, Newham, was arrested on Wednesday at Heathrow Airport.

His luggage contained 30kg of cannabis worth around £300,000 which he is accused of smuggling to the UK.

Rohman appeared at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Thursday) and was remanded in custody.

He will next appear at Isleworth Crown Court on 6 August.