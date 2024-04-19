Met Office
London Marathon weather forecast
High pressure will influence the UK’s weather this weekend, but what does that mean for the thousands of people running the TCS London Marathon?
After a wet start to April, where some counties have already had more than their average rainfall for the whole of the month, the weekend weather forecast is for drier, more settled weather to become dominant for much of the UK.
Speaking in the Met Office’s London Marathon forecast on YouTube, Met Office Meteorologist and Presenter Alex Deakin said: “If you’ve been training hard for the London Marathon, you’ve probably been training in the rain and under the influence of low pressure. Our weather patterns are shifting this weekend and high pressure moving in will bring many of us a fine day on Saturday.
“That high sticks around on Sunday for the big race but it starts to edge back a bit further west which means there will be a bit of a northerly breeze in the southeast and quite a bit of cloud around as well.”
Temperatures are likely to be around 6°C in Greenwich at the start of the day, with a northerly breeze subduing temperatures. There is a chance of a few showers developing on Sunday, particularly during the afternoon but also some brighter or sunny spells later.
Alex continued: “The sun is strong this time of year so while 13°C in the afternoon is still on the cool side during the race, if you are running once the sun pops up then it will feel pretty warm.”
Dry weekend for many
Away from London, high pressure is the dominant force for much of the UK’s weekend weather, with a good deal of dry and fine weather, with a mixture of cloud and sunny spells.
The main exception to the dry conditions is in the north of Scotland on Saturday, with outbreaks of rain also spreading into parts of northern England on Sunday.
The outlook for next week is for high pressure to continue to influence the UK’s weather, albeit with some more showery rain on Monday and Tuesday for some, most likely in eastern and central parts.
