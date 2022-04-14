techUK
|Printable version
London Office for Technology and Innovation publishes report into social care tech innovators
The London Office for Technology and Innovation (LOTI) has published an ‘Innovation in Social Care Deep Dive’. This includes findings from a survey it commissioned into social care innovation and aims to understand how digital solutions and technology can support health and social care services in 2022 and beyond.
techUK members have played an active role, feeding into the survey and supporting the collection of social innovation examples across key themes and categories. In turn, it is hoped that both LOTI and London Boroughs will be better able to understand what solutions exist as they look to drive new and effective digitally enabled models of social care.
With social care “at near breaking point” due to record demand, the impending digital switchover, and the introduction of the ‘cap and meter’ system in 2023, the findings and innovations from the survey will also expose London Boroughs to new social care suppliers, tools, and products, and it has been promoted by a range of sector partners, including techUK.
Key findings of the survey include over 80% of sector solutions being deployment ready (with 60% already listed on a procurement framework), and two thirds of solutions seeing the workforce and health/care professionals as the main user (with one third being designed and developed for people and patients). The authors clarify that despite generating a good spread of solutions across the core categories, some areas such as Special Needs Education and Early Intervention & Support for Children were under-represented.
Spotlight on social care innovators
Alongside the report, LOTI released a full database of UK-based social care technology innovators. This includes company contact information along with details of their products or solutions, pricing models, typical procurement frameworks, and applicability to the Integrated Care System (ICS) model. The aim of this exercise was to identify and then promote new, innovative, and potentially disruptive solutions across social care.
The database is a good starting point in shining the light on innovators in this area and techUK looks forward to working with LOTI to drive innovation in social care. In addition, the suggested Digital Social Care Showcase is a great way to showcase to London Boroughs what is possible and hear first-hand the innovations that can solve some of the most pressing problems they face.
You can click here to read the full report or here for the executive summary.
If you have any further questions, please don’t hesitate to contact Rory Daniels, techUK’s Programme Manager for Social Care, at rory.daniels@techuk.org.
Original article link: https://www.techuk.org/resource/london-office-for-technology-and-innovation-publishes-report-into-social-care-tech-innovators.html
Latest News from
techUK
No turning back now: how cross sector collaboration can actually make us healthier13/04/2022 09:20:00
Alex Eavis, Chief Product Officer at EMIS, Digital, Data & Analytics, Pharmacy, considers the incredible advances that could be achieved through multidisciplinary collaboration.
Ministry of Justice Digital Strategy 202512/04/2022 16:25:00
The strategy, which was published on Friday 8 April, sets out the ambition to change the user experience of justice by providing simpler, faster and better services for everyone.
GovTech Update March 2022 - The largest awards, opportunities and expiries in Public Sector IT12/04/2022 11:25:00
Your monthly update on recently published opportunities, the largest technology contracts awarded and contracts that are due to expire this time next year in the Public Sector technology market. Powered by Tussell.
Government publishes the Goldacre Review into the use of health data11/04/2022 16:25:00
The government recently (07 April 2022) published the Goldacre Review into how to improve safety and security in the use of health data for research and analysis.
Guest blog: Delivering digital strategy for the public sector11/04/2022 15:20:00
Isobel Croot, Head of Strategic Services at dxw, explores the huge part that strategy plays in the building and delivery of vital public services.
UK to host NATO Defence Innovation Headquarters11/04/2022 11:25:00
The UK will partner with Estonia on the Defence Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA) programme.
The Energy Security Strategy08/04/2022 15:25:00
The government yesterday published its plans for Britain’s energy independence – long anticipated energy security strategy.
Nominations Open: techUK / UKspace STC Vice Chair Election08/04/2022 11:25:00
techUK is delighted to invite nominations for the position of Vice Chair of the Satellite Telecommunications Committee (STC).