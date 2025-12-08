London Plus programme secures funding

We’re proud and excited to share that London PLUS has been awarded funding as part of the 2026–30 #LondonCouncilsGrantsProgramme!

London PLUS is a partnership between Homeless Link and Shelter, working alongside the housing and homelessness sector and borough professionals to drive innovation and strengthen London’s response to homelessness.

Building on more than a decade of experience and impact, we remain committed to delivering the highest quality support to the sector and to continuing our collaborative work across London.

If you’d like to learn more about London PLUS and the support available, please contact marie.stewart@homelesslink.org.uk.