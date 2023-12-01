London Race and Equality experts win National Award

The London Branch Race and Equalities Group has received the Diversity and Inclusion Award at the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) annual Hero Awards ceremony which celebrates outstanding achievements in consumer protection.

The Hero Awards were hosted on 22 November by CTSI and Yvonne Fovargue MP in the House of Commons and recognised individuals and groups that have gone above and beyond to protect consumers and support honest businesses.

The London Race and Equalities group has been at the forefront in leading the change for diversity in the Trading Standards profession, providing a platform for these issues to be discussed transparently in a safe space.

Established in 2020, the group consists of members of all demographics, age groups and elements of other protected characteristics. The group strives to engage with hard to hard-to-reach diverse groups within local communities to raise awareness of the dangers of skin-lightening creams and Hajj scams as well as support other services to put diversity and inclusion at the forefront of their considerations when making local decisions.

Giles Speid, Team Manager at the City of Westminster, said: “I believe this group have made a significant impact in this area over the last 12 months, not just in London but nationally. Even though individually, they have each moved the dial in this arena, the collective approach has made the group stronger and granted a significant voice that captured the national stage.”

CTSI Chief Executive John Herriman said: “We are very proud of the achievements of the group, and the Hero Awards are a great way to recognise the efforts of all those involved in supporting diversity and inclusion which is a priority for the Institute. The Hero Awards are always a highlight of the Trading Standards calendar, and it’s great to give the stage to those driving change across the profession.”

The group has also conducted a project on TikTok to showcase the vital role that Trading Standards play in protecting the public to encourage a younger age demographic to join the profession.

This Award category was supported by the CTSI Race and Equalities Working Group and Tendy Lindsay helped to present this award.

Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI)

The Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) is a national not for profit established in 1881 which supports the UK’s Trading Standards profession, and works to protect consumers and safeguard honest businesses. CTSI's members are engaged in delivering frontline Trading Standards services at local authorities and in businesses. www.tradingstandards.uk

