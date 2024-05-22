London schoolchildren make strides towards a sustainable future at TfL award ceremony

Twenty-seven London schools recognised for their efforts to increase walking and cycling, with seven recognised as overall winners in their categories at TfL awards ceremony at Kia Oval

"Each and every school taking part in TfL Travel for Life is doing something remarkable to encourage healthier and more sustainable travel habits, so it was incredibly tough to whittle it down to just seven winning schools"

TfL Travel for Life schools programme, delivered in partnership with London Transport Museum's schools team and London boroughs, has supported the next generation of Londoners to travel towards a brighter, safer and more sustainable future for the last 17 years

Awards ceremony coincides with 'Walk to School' Week, run by charity Living Streets to encourage children to travel actively to school every day of the week

Seven London schools have been awarded for increasing walking and cycling as part of Transport for London's (TfL) Travel for Life schools accreditation programme, delivered in partnership with London Transport Museum's schools team and London boroughs. The programme's aim to reduce cars on the school run reflects TfL's wider work for a brighter, safer and more sustainable London.

More than half of schools in the capital currently take part in TfL Travel for Life - formally known as the STARS programme - an inspiring and free accreditation programme for schools to get more children walking and cycling, in turn reducing congestion, improving road safety, health and wellbeing. Schools can achieve Gold accreditation either by reducing car use by six per cent or having more than 90 per cent of students walking and cycling to school.

Each year the TfL Travel for Life Top School Awards recognises schools that have gone the extra mile to champion active travel. With a high standard of entries this year from 200 schools, Will Norman, London's Walking & Cycling Commissioner and other industry leaders, announced the winning school for each of the seven categories at a ceremony at Kia Oval. Twenty other schools were also recognised at the ceremony for their impressive achievements towards increasing active and sustainable travel to and from their schools.

Two Hillingdon schools each won a category. Belmore Primary Academy scooped Best Newcomer award for incorporating road safety messaging and sustainable travel into its school ethos, having only joined the programme in 2022. Meanwhile Guru Nanak Sikh Academy won the Mode Shift Impact award for reducing car use, proactively pushing the message to the wider school community. Nearby Oaklands Primary School in Ealing won the Creativity and Innovation award for its inspired training programme on pedestrian safety.

Bullers Wood School for Boys in Bromley came first for the Best Campaign award with its campaign to reduce car use and increase active travel, and easy-to-read Active Travel Zone map. In the Royal Borough of Greenwich, Discovery Primary School won the Best School Champion for Cheryl Van Cooten, a staff member who led by example, documenting her own journey to school.

In the north of the city, Islington's Gillespie Primary School triumphed in the Student Achievement category for a student group who have delivered assemblies on active travel for all key stages. The Long-Term Excellence award went to Mission Grove Primary School in Waltham Forest, which has maintained its Gold status for 16 consecutive years.

The seven schools were awarded during Walk to School Week, an annual campaign run by charity Living Streets that encourages students to reap the benefits of walking and cycling to school. The campaign's theme this year is 'The Magic of Walking', with a focus each day of the school week on nature, movement, happiness, friendship and community respectively.

London's Walking and Cycling Commissioner, Will Norman, said: "We know that children who are introduced to active travel from a young age are more likely to continue the habit into adulthood, so it's fantastic to see so many schools encouraging more students to walk and cycle, inspiring the next generation of Londoners to work towards a more sustainable future.

"Every one of these schools is doing vital work to ensure a brighter, safer and more sustainable London for everyone."

Lilli Matson, TfL's Chief Safety, Health and Environment Officer, said: "Each and every school taking part in TfL Travel for Life is doing something remarkable to encourage healthier and more sustainable travel habits, so it was incredibly tough to whittle it down to just seven winning schools. It's so inspiring to see this enthusiasm and these ideas coming from the younger generation. We hope the momentum built up this week with Living Streets' campaign will encourage schools who aren't yet involved with TfL Travel for Life to sign up for a brighter, safer and more sustainable future."

Elizabeth McKay, Director and CEO, London Transport Museum, said: "We're incredibly proud to collaborate with TfL and London boroughs on the delivery of Travel for Life. Through our work with students in schools across London and by reviewing the incredible award submissions, we have seen their immense dedication to active travel - whether that be walking, cycling, or scooting to school. Their positive impact is not only inspiring, but it contributes to a safer and more sustainable future for the capital."

Kathryn Shaw, Head of Communications, Living Streets, said: "Walk to School Week is the perfect opportunity to celebrate the strides pupils across London are taking to get more active on the journey to school, helping to reduce congestion, pollution and road danger along the way. We hope their achievements inspire others to give walking, wheeling or cycling to school a go and see what benefits they enjoy."

