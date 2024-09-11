Transport for London
London Trams invites manufacturers to bid to design and build new fleet of trams
Manufacturer sought to build 24 new air conditioned trams
- The new trams will provide customers with a more comfortable and reliable service, with new features including mobile charge points and real-time travel information
- The new generation of trams will start to be introduced in the late 2020s, subject to funding
- An option to procure additional trams in the future that could enable a full fleet replacement
The search for a manufacturer to design and build a new fleet of trams to replace the oldest ones operating on the London Trams network has begun, as Transport for London (TfL) has issued an Invitation to Tender (ITT).
Four pre-qualified manufacturers, Alstom Transport UK Limited, Construcciones y Auxiliar de Ferrocarriles S.A (CAF), Hitachi Rail Limited and Stadler Rail Valencia S.A.U, can now proceed to the next stage of the formal procurement process with TfL to design and build the next generation of trams that will, subject to funding, start to be introduced in the late 2020s.
The new trams will offer customers a more comfortable and reliable service along with several improved features including a redesigned interior, air-conditioning, the latest audio and visual real-time travel information, and mobile device charging points. The new trams will include a multi-use area that is designated primarily for wheelchair users but is also able to accommodate pushchairs and luggage when not in use.
The new trams will also feature the latest safety features building on improvements already made on the network, as TfL works to eliminate deaths and serious injuries across London's transport network as part of TfL's Vision Zero commitments.
Scott Haxton, TfL's Director of Capital Delivery Infrastructure, said:
'This invitation for tram manufacturers to submit bids for the design and manufacture of the next generation of trams on the London Trams network is a significant next step. Subject to funding, these trams will start to enter service in the late 2020s and will provide customers with more comfortable and reliable journeys for many years to come.'
Jason Perry, Executive Mayor of Croydon, said:
'We welcome this positive news from TfL regarding a proposed new fleet of trams which will help support our borough's regeneration. An improved and more reliable service will benefit our residents and everyone who visits and works in Croydon, as they commute around the borough for work and leisure.
'Croydon's trams are a vital piece of infrastructure, connecting remote areas to our town centre. We look forward to seeing this proposed fleet introduced and hope to see longer-term investment secured for the system, providing improved transport links and a welcome boost to the regeneration of our town centre and our local economy.'
The initial contract will be for 24 new trams to replace the oldest trams in the fleet, which have been in use for nearly a quarter of a century. They are reaching the end of their design life and are becoming less reliable. There will also be an option to extend the contract to build further trams that could replace the remaining trams introduced from 2012.
The award of the contract to design and build the new trams is subject to securing a suitable funding package. TfL continues to discuss its capital funding requirements with Government, including major fleet renewals such as this one.
