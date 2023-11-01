Transport for London
Londoners advised to check before they travel ahead of DLR strike next week
RMT union members are due to strike next week on DLR services with customers urged to check before they travel
- No service is expected on the entire DLR network on Tuesday 7 and Wednesday 8 November
- DLR services may experience minor disruption in the morning on Thursday 9 November
- Customers attending WTM London at ExCeL London should use the Elizabeth line or the IFS Cloud Cable Car
Due to a planned RMT strike on the DLR next week, Transport for London (TfL) is advising customers to plan ahead, consider alternative routes, check before they travel and allow extra time to complete their journeys. Customers are advised to visit tfl.gov.uk/strikes for the latest information.
On Tuesday 7 and Wednesday 8 November, RMT union members, who work for TfL's operator KeolisAmey Docklands, are planning to strike on the DLR network. If the action goes ahead, there will be no service expected on the whole of the DLR. If any services do run they will be very limited, starting later and finishing much earlier than normal. London Buses, Elizabeth line, London Overground, London Underground and IFS Cloud Cable Car services will operate as normal but may be busier than usual. Santander Cycles and e-scooters, that are part of the TfL trial, will be available for hire.
On the morning of Thursday 9 November, DLR services may experience some minor disruption due to the previous day's action. Customers are advised to check before they travel.
Glynn Barton, TfL's Chief Operating Officer, said: "Strikes are bad news for everyone and we continue to work with our operator, KeolisAmey Docklands, to try and resolve the matter and avoid disruption to our customers.
"Our advice for our customers is clear; plan ahead, consider alternative routes, check before you travel and allow extra time to complete your journeys."
TfL will run a wide-ranging communications campaign to ensure customers are aware the strike action is taking place and to help minimise any inconvenience wherever possible. This includes signposting customers to our latest travel information via tfl.gov.uk/strikes or the TfL Go app.
Travel Advice
Tuesday 7 and Wednesday 8 November 2023
- No service expected on the whole of the DLR
- If any services run, they will be very limited, starting later and finishing much earlier than in normal. All other services on the TfL network will operate a normal service
- Customers are advised to plan ahead, to consider alternative routes, to check before they travel, and to allow more time to complete their journey
- Customers attending the WTM London are advised to use Elizabeth line services to Custom House, or the IFS Cloud Cable Car services from Greenwich North to Royal Docks, which is about a 25-minute walk to ExCeL London.
Thursday 9 November
- Services on 9 November may also experience some minor disruption in the morning, check before you travel
Notes to editors
- Travel advice for strike action on the TfL network is available at tfl.gov.uk/strikes
- Walking maps are available at: tfl.gov.uk/modes/walking/
Original article link: https://tfl.gov.uk/info-for/media/press-releases/2023/october/londoners-advised-to-check-before-they-travel-ahead-of-dlr-strike-next-week
