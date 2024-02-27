Transport for London
|Printable version
Londoners advised to check before they travel ahead of London Overground strike
RMT union members are due to strike on 4 and 5 March impacting London Overground services and some stations.
- Customers are urged to check before they travel
- All Overground routes will run, but some will have reduced operating hours
- Customers requiring assisted travel are strongly advised to pre book assistance before travelling
- London Underground, Elizabeth line, DLR, London Trams and London buses are scheduled to operate as normal
- Talks to avert strike action are continuing between and RMT and Arriva Rail London
Customers are being advised to check before they travel on Monday 4 and Tuesday 5 March as planned strike action by the RMT union is expected to impact London Overground services and some stations. Customers are advised to visit tfl.gov.uk/strikes for the latest information.
RMT members, who are employed by Arriva Rail London which operates the London Overground on Transport for London's (TfL's) behalf, plan to strike on both days, although London Overground will still offer a service during this period.
No service is expected before 08:00 or after 18:00 on the following routes, with those that do operate expected to be busier than normal:
- Gospel Oak – Barking Riverside (which will become the Suffragette line)
- Stratford – Richmond/Clapham Junction (which will become the Mildmay line)
- Highbury & Islington – Clapham Junction/West Croydon/Crystal Palace/New Cross (which will become the Windrush line)
Customers travelling on these lines are advised to consider alternative routes, allow extra time for their journey and to check before they travel.
If travelling on these days, customers are advised that the following stations will be closed and London Overground services will not stop there.
- Haggerston
- Hoxton
- Rotherhithe
- Shadwell
- Shoreditch High Street
- Wapping
Additional stations may be closed at short notice and some stations will be open but may be unstaffed.
Customers requiring assisted travel on London Overground services are strongly encouraged to pre-book assistance before travelling, as staff will not be available at all stations to assist on a turn up and go basis. For information on booking assistance on London Overground and Elizabeth line journeys, visit our Help from staff webpage.
London Underground, Elizabeth line, DLR, London Trams and London buses are expected to operate as normal but could be busier than normal.
Trish Ashton, TfL's Director of Rail and Sponsored services, said:
“We urge the RMT and Arriva Rail London to continue to work together to find a resolution and call this strike off. Customers planning to use London Overground services are urged to check before they travel, allow extra time for their journeys, and check the TfL website or the TfL Go app for the latest travel information.”
For the latest travel information customers should check the TfL website or the TfL Go app.
This is the second of two 48-hour strikes announced by the RMT union over pay. The first on Monday 19 and Tuesday 20 February was suspended for further talks between the union and Arriva Rail London but to date no resolution has yet been found.
Notes to Editors
- Travel advice for strike action on the TfL network is available at tfl.gov.uk/strikes
Original article link: https://tfl.gov.uk/info-for/media/press-releases/2024/february/londoners-advised-to-check-before-they-travel-ahead-of-london-overground-strike
Latest News from
Transport for London
TfL collaborates with Google Arts and Culture to launch online collection26/02/2024 16:25:00
TfL and Google Arts launch collection of historical and contemporary content about London's transport past.
Thousands of care leavers aged 18-25 to benefit from half-price bus and tram travel in London as new concession opens21/02/2024 13:25:00
Care leavers aged between 18 and 25 and who live in London can now apply for half price bus and tram travel, after a new travel concession opened for applications today.
Work to resume at Northolt as TfL confirms the next Tube stations to be prioritised for step-free access21/02/2024 10:05:00
Work will resume at Northolt Tube station on the western end of the Central line to make it step-free, after being paused due to the pandemic.
Bidders shortlisted in the process to find the next operator of the Elizabeth line19/02/2024 09:15:00
Four bidders shortlisted to become next operator of transformational railway
Places for London teams up with Construction Youth Trust to inspire the next generation16/02/2024 09:20:00
Partnership will enable thousands of young people learn about the built environment and the exciting careers it offers
London’s Overground lines to be given new names and colours in historic change to capital’s transport network15/02/2024 10:20:00
For the first time ever, each of London's six Overground lines will be represented by a new name and line colour
Young people set to shape the future of London’s transport network14/02/2024 10:15:00
Transport for London (TfL) to become one of the first UK transport organisations to have regular representation of people under the age of 25 at its senior meetings.
TfL rolls out tougher action on fare evaders and staff abuse with increased penalty fares and body worn cameras12/02/2024 09:10:00
Fare evasion is a criminal offence and prevents TfL from getting vital income that would benefit all passengers