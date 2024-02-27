Londoners advised to check before they travel ahead of London Overground strike

RMT union members are due to strike on 4 and 5 March impacting London Overground services and some stations.

Customers are urged to check before they travel

All Overground routes will run, but some will have reduced operating hours

Customers requiring assisted travel are strongly advised to pre book assistance before travelling

London Underground, Elizabeth line, DLR, London Trams and London buses are scheduled to operate as normal

Talks to avert strike action are continuing between and RMT and Arriva Rail London

Customers are being advised to check before they travel on Monday 4 and Tuesday 5 March as planned strike action by the RMT union is expected to impact London Overground services and some stations. Customers are advised to visit tfl.gov.uk/strikes for the latest information.

RMT members, who are employed by Arriva Rail London which operates the London Overground on Transport for London's (TfL's) behalf, plan to strike on both days, although London Overground will still offer a service during this period.

No service is expected before 08:00 or after 18:00 on the following routes, with those that do operate expected to be busier than normal:

Gospel Oak – Barking Riverside (which will become the Suffragette line)

Stratford – Richmond/Clapham Junction (which will become the Mildmay line)

Highbury & Islington – Clapham Junction/West Croydon/Crystal Palace/New Cross (which will become the Windrush line)

Customers travelling on these lines are advised to consider alternative routes, allow extra time for their journey and to check before they travel.

If travelling on these days, customers are advised that the following stations will be closed and London Overground services will not stop there.

Haggerston

Hoxton

Rotherhithe

Shadwell

Shoreditch High Street

Wapping

Additional stations may be closed at short notice and some stations will be open but may be unstaffed.

Customers requiring assisted travel on London Overground services are strongly encouraged to pre-book assistance before travelling, as staff will not be available at all stations to assist on a turn up and go basis. For information on booking assistance on London Overground and Elizabeth line journeys, visit our Help from staff webpage.

London Underground, Elizabeth line, DLR, London Trams and London buses are expected to operate as normal but could be busier than normal.

Trish Ashton, TfL's Director of Rail and Sponsored services, said:

“We urge the RMT and Arriva Rail London to continue to work together to find a resolution and call this strike off. Customers planning to use London Overground services are urged to check before they travel, allow extra time for their journeys, and check the TfL website or the TfL Go app for the latest travel information.”

For the latest travel information customers should check the TfL website or the TfL Go app.

This is the second of two 48-hour strikes announced by the RMT union over pay. The first on Monday 19 and Tuesday 20 February was suspended for further talks between the union and Arriva Rail London but to date no resolution has yet been found.

