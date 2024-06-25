Londoners advised to check before they travel ahead of London Trams strikes

Unite the Union members are due to strike from Sunday 30 June until Monday 8 July and Thursday 11 July until Monday 15 July impacting London Trams services.

Customers are encouraged to check before they travel as a reduced London Trams service will operate on most strike days

London Buses and London Overground in the area are scheduled to operate as normal

Where possible, customers should consider walking and cycling for local journeys

Planned engineering work on Saturday 6 July and Sunday 7 July will mean no London Trams services will operate east of East Croydon

Spectators travelling to The Championships 2024 at Wimbledon between Monday 1 July and Sunday 14 July should check before they travel

Due to planned Unite the Union strikes at London Trams over the next few weeks, Transport for London (TfL) is advising customers to plan ahead, consider alternative routes, check before they travel and allow extra time to complete their journeys. Customers are advised to visit tfl.gov.uk/strikes for the latest information.

From Sunday 30 June until Monday 8 July and Thursday 11 July until Monday 15 July, Unite the Union members who maintain the trams and infrastructure are planning to strike impacting the London Trams network. If the action goes ahead, there will be a reduced and disrupted service expected on the whole of the London Trams network for some of these days. Customers are advised to complete their journey by 18:00 on the dates impacted.

Where possible, customers should consider walking and cycling for local journeys. London Buses and London Overground are expected to operate as normal but could be busier than normal.

Navid Golshan, General Manager for London Trams, said:

"We urge Unite the Union to work with us to find a resolution and call these strikes off. Customers planning to use London Trams services are encouraged to check before they travel, allow extra time for their journeys, and check the TfL website or the TfL Go app for the latest travel information."

TfL staff and Travel Ambassadors will be deployed on the busiest parts of the London Trams network to assist customers with their onward journeys. These locations include Addington Village, Beckenham Junction, East Croydon, Elmers End, West Croydon and Wimbledon.

TfL will run a wide-ranging communications campaign to ensure customers are aware the strike action is taking place and to help minimise any inconvenience wherever possible. This includes signposting customers to the latest travel information via tfl.gov.uk/strikes or the TfL Go app.

Additionally on Saturday 6 July and Sunday 7 July there is a planned closure of the London Trams network for essential maintenance. No trams will run from East Croydon to New Addington, Elmers End and Beckenham Junction but rail replacement bus services and enhanced local bus services will be available. This essential maintenance work includes packing ballast under a new section of track near Sandilands tram stop, which will mean smoother journeys for customers and help extend the life of the track.

Customers using London Trams to attend The Championships 2024 at Wimbledon between Monday 1 July and Sunday 14 July should check before they travel and consider alternative routes where necessary.

Note to Editor

Sunday 30 June

Customers should complete their journeys by 20:00 as services may need to finish earlier than normal.

All other services on the TfL network will operate a normal service

Customers are advised to plan ahead, to consider alternative routes, to check before they travel, and to allow more time to complete their journey

Monday 1 July to Friday 5 July

No service expected before 07:00 or after 18:00 on the whole of the London Trams network

A reduced service will operate from 07:00 until 18:00 between:

o Wimbledon and Reeves Corner

o East Croydon and Beckenham Junction/New Addington

No service will operate through the town centre or from East Croydon to Elmers End

Next tram information displayed at tram stops will offer limited information

Customers are advised to plan ahead, to consider alternative routes, to check before they travel, and to allow more time to complete their journey

Saturday 6 July and Sunday 7 July

Planned track closure for maintenance between East Croydon to Beckenham Junction, Elmers End and New Addington

No service expected before 07:00 or after 18:00 on the whole of the London Trams network

A reduced service will operate from 07:00 until 18:00 between:

o Wimbledon and Reeves Corner

Next tram information displayed at tram stops will offer limited information

Customers are advised to plan ahead, to consider alternative routes, to check before they travel, and to allow more time to complete their journey

Monday 8 July

Services are expected to start later than normal, with possible disruption throughout the day

Next tram information displayed at tram stops will offer limited information

Customers are advised to plan ahead, to consider alternative routes, to check before they travel, and to allow more time to complete their journey

Tuesday 9 July, Wednesday 10 July and Thursday 11 July

A normal service is expected to operate but some service disruption is possible

All other services on the TfL network will operate a normal service

Friday 12 July to Sunday 14 July

No service expected before 07:00 or after 18:00 on the whole of the London Trams network

A reduced service will operate from 07:00 until 18:00 between:

o Wimbledon and Reeves Corner

o East Croydon and Beckenham Junction/New Addington

No service will operate through the town centre or from East Croydon to Elmers End

Next tram information displayed at tram stops will offer limited information

Customers are advised to plan ahead, to consider alternative routes, to check before they travel, and to allow more time to complete their journey

Monday 15 July