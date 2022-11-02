Londoners advised to check before they travel ahead of rail disruption

RMT, UNITE and TSSA unions are planning strike action across the national rail network on Saturday 5, Monday 7 and Wednesday 9 November. The RMT union will also take further strike action on London Underground and London Overground on Thursday 10 November

Strike action taking place on national rail services will impact London Overground and Elizabeth line services as well as some of the London Underground

On Thursday 10 November, limited or no service is expected on the entire London Underground. There will be a service on the London Overground network, however it will start later than usual. All other TfL services are expected to operate normally

Transport for London (TfL) is advising customers to check before they travel as planned strike action by the RMT union on Thursday 10 November will impact London Underground and London Overground services. In addition, strike action on national rail services on Saturday 5, Monday 7 and Wednesday 9 November will impact some London Underground, London Overground and Elizabeth line services. Customers are being advised to visit tfl.gov.uk/strikes for the latest information.

While the industrial action on the Saturday 5, Monday 7 and Wednesday 9 November does not involve TfL staff, disruption is expected on the District and Bakerloo lines, London Overground, and the Elizabeth line, which all share some sections of track with Network Rail. The majority of TfL's other services are expected to run as usual but may be busier than usual.

Disruption from the strikes will continue to affect customers into the mornings of Sunday 6, Tuesday 8, Thursday 10 and Friday 11 November, with many services not operating before 08:00. TfL is advising customers to check before they travel.

Sunday 6 November marks the start of Sunday services on the Elizabeth line and is the first day that Elizabeth line customers from Reading and Heathrow will be able to travel east to Abbey Wood without changing at Paddington and customers from Shenfield will be able to travel to Paddington without changing at Liverpool Street. However, on national rail strike days (Saturday 5, Monday 7 and Wednesday 9 November), the line will have reduced operating hours and revert to running as three separate railways- from Paddington to Abbey Wood, Liverpool Street to Shenfield, and from Reading and Heathrow to Paddington due to the fact that sections of the railway rely on Network Rail signalling staff.

Glynn Barton, TfL's Interim Chief Operating Officer, said:

'It's highly disappointing that the RMT union is planning strike action on the London Underground and Overground on 10 November. We are encouraging them to withdraw this disruptive action and continue to engage with us and Arriva Rail London, operator of the London Overground, to avoid disruption to our customers. No changes to TfL pensions are currently tabled, and no one has or will lose their job as a result of any changes proposed.

'Customers should check before they travel from 5-11 November, as strike action will impact different modes of transport each day. For 10 November, we are advising customers to expect very limited or no service on the Tube, a reduced service on London Overground and for the rest of the network to be very busy.'

This disruptive action on London Underground comes as part of a dispute with the RMT over pensions, jobs and conditions. No proposals have been tabled on pensions or terms and conditions, and nobody has or will lose their jobs because of the proposals TfL has set out. TfL's recent funding agreement with Government required it to develop options around pensions and if any change has to be progressed then this would require appropriate consultation and further work before any decisions can be made.

Travel Advice

Saturday 5 November (national rail strikes)

National rail strikes are taking place. The majority of TfL's services, including most of the Tube, will continue to run. However, some disruption to Bakerloo and District Underground lines, London Overground and Elizabeth line services is expected.

There will be a reduced service on the London Overground. Night Overground will run until 04:00 on the morning of Saturday 5 November, but Night Overground will not run overnight on Saturday 5 November.

There will be very limited services on the District line between Wimbledon and Earl's Court, and Richmond and Turnham Green. There will be no service on the Bakerloo line north of Queen's Park, however a reduced London Overground service will run north of Queens Park between 08:00 and 17:00, with no service after this time.

A reduced service will operate on the Elizabeth line. The central section will run a normal service (between Paddington - Liverpool Street - Abbey Wood) until 17:00, then a reduced service after 17:00 until the end of service. The east section will provide a very limited number of services between Liverpool Street and Shenfield. Trains will terminate at Liverpool Street mainline station. The west section will also run a very limited number of services between Paddington and Heathrow Terminal 4 and Reading. Trains will terminate at Paddington mainline station.

Sunday 6 November (impacted by previous day's strikes)

Disruption from the previous day's strikes will continue to affect customers into the morning of Sunday 6 November, with affected Tube, Overground, Elizabeth line and national rail services not operating before 08:00. Customers are encouraged to check before they travel.

Services will run on the Elizabeth line connecting Reading and Heathrow with central London through to Abbey Wood and from Shenfield through to Paddington. This will be the start of regular Sunday services between Paddington and Abbey Wood.

Monday 7 November (national rail strikes)

National rail strikes are taking place. The majority of TfL's services, including most of the Tube, will continue to run. However, some disruption to Bakerloo and District Underground lines, London Overground and Elizabeth line services is expected.

Due to the fact that sections of the railway rely on Network Rail signalling staff, the Elizabeth line will revert to running as three separate railways with a reduced service - from Paddington to Abbey Wood, Liverpool Street to Shenfield, and from Reading and Heathrow to Paddington. The central section will run a normal service (between Paddington - Liverpool Street - Abbey Wood) until 17:00, then a reduced service after 17:00 until the end of service. The east section will provide a very limited number of services between Liverpool Street and Shenfield. Trains will terminate at Liverpool Street mainline station. The west section will also run a very limited number of services between Paddington and Heathrow Terminal 4 and Reading. Trains will terminate at Paddington mainline station.

There will be a very limited service on the District line between Wimbledon and Earl's Court, and Richmond and Turnham Green. There will be no service on the Bakerloo line north of Queen's Park, however a reduced London Overground service will run north of Queens Park between 08:00 and 17:00, with no service after this time.

The London Overground will operate with a reduced service.

Tuesday 8 November (impacted by previous day's strikes)

Disruption from the previous day's strikes will continue to affect customers into the morning of Tuesday 8 November, with affected Tube, Overground, Elizabeth line and national rail services not operating before 08:00. Customers are encouraged to check before they travel.

Services from Reading, Heathrow, and Shenfield will connect with the central tunnels of the Elizabeth line again.

Wednesday 9 November (national rail strikes)

National rail strikes are taking place. The majority of TfL's services, including most of the Tube, will continue to run. However, some disruption to Bakerloo and District Underground lines, London Overground and Elizabeth line services is expected.

Due to the fact that sections of the railway rely on Network Rail signalling staff, the Elizabeth line will revert to running as three separate railways with a reduced service - from Paddington to Abbey Wood, Liverpool Street to Shenfield, and from Reading and Heathrow to Paddington. The central section will run a normal service (between Paddington - Liverpool Street - Abbey Wood) until 17:00, then a reduced service after 17:00 until the end of service. The east section will provide a very limited number of services between Liverpool Street and Shenfield. Trains will terminate at Liverpool Street mainline station. The west section will also run a very limited number of services between Paddington and Heathrow Terminal 4 and Reading. Trains will terminate at Paddington mainline station.

There will be a very limited service on the District line between Wimbledon and Earl's Court, and Richmond and Turnham Green. There will be no service on the Bakerloo line north of Queen's Park, however a reduced London Overground service will run north of Queen's Park between 08:00 and 17:00, with no service after this time.

The London Overground will operate with a reduced service.

Thursday 10 November (London Underground and London Overground strikes)

Strikes are taking place which will impact Tube and London Overground services. TfL is advising customers to avoid travelling on the Tube as limited or no service is expected. London Overground will run a full service, however it may be subject to last minute changes, including non-stopping at some stations shared with London Underground. All other services on the TfL network, including buses, are expected to run but may be extremely busy. Customers should check before they travel.

Disruption from the previous day's strikes will continue to affect customers into the morning of Thursday 10 November, with affected London Overground, Elizabeth line and national rail services not operating before 08:00. Customers are encouraged to check before they travel.

Services from Reading, Heathrow, and Shenfield will connect with the central tunnels of the Elizabeth line again.

Friday 11 November (impacted by previous day's strikes)

Disruption from the previous day's strikes will continue to affect customers into the morning of Friday 11 November, with affected Tube and London Overground services not operating before 08:00. Customers are encouraged to check before they travel.

