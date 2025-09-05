Londoners invited to join major celebration of their local community

Next weekend, Londoners are being invited to enjoy the last of the summer by attending a weekend-long celebration of the city and its diverse cultures.

From Friday 12th to Sunday 14th September, 200 community groups – based across every London borough – will host fun, interactive and inclusive events as part of the Mayor’s Community Weekend.

The Weekend comes thanks to a partnership between The National Lottery Community Fund – the largest community funder in the UK – and the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, with over £400,000 of National Lottery funding awarded to groups to host community-led activities.

You can view the events near you, and plan your visit, using the Greater London Authority’s interactive map.

The Mayor’s Community Weekend recognises the unique contributions that Londoners have made to their community, no matter who they are or where they come from. Over the weekend, visitors can expect a range of activities where they can make lasting memories – including street parties or picnics in a park to bring neighbours together.

Examples of events taking place include:

A vibrant community picnic in Greenwich Park, hosted by New Arrivals Support. The picnic aims to bring refugee and migrant families together from across Greenwich and Lewisham, in a celebration of diversity and belonging.

Senfocus will host a garden party for young people with special educational needs and disabilities and their families. The garden party aims to strengthen community connections and reduce loneliness.

The weekend also builds on the Mayor’s Loved and Wanted campaign, which was launched earlier this year to remind Londoners that no matter their background or circumstances, they belong in London. Through art, community projects and public messaging, Loved and Wanted is helping to show that every Londoner is valued and plays an important role in the future success of the capital.

Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “The Mayor’s Community Weekend is a fantastic opportunity to join together and celebrate the people and places that make our capital so special. From street parties to garden gatherings, there are free community events taking place across London – showcasing that our city’s greatest strength is our diversity.

“I’m proud to support community groups across every borough to host these great events and remind all Londoners that you are Loved and Wanted in our city, as we build a better London for everyone."

John Mothersole, England Chair at The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “National Lottery funding can be truly life-changing – but only with the help of everyday heroes in local communities, who have the vision to use it for a positive difference. I’m excited to see our fantastic funded community groups in action this weekend, highlighting what local people can achieve when they’re brought together.”

National Lottery players raise over £30 million a week for good causes across the UK. Thanks to them, last year The National Lottery Community Fund was able to distribute over half a billion pounds (£615.4 million) of life-changing funding to communities. More than 80% of The National Lottery Community Fund’s game-changing grants are for under £20,000 – going to grassroots groups and local charities at the heart of their communities.

Notes to Editors