The National Lottery Community Fund
|Printable version
Londoners invited to join major celebration of their local community
Next weekend, Londoners are being invited to enjoy the last of the summer by attending a weekend-long celebration of the city and its diverse cultures.
From Friday 12th to Sunday 14th September, 200 community groups – based across every London borough – will host fun, interactive and inclusive events as part of the Mayor’s Community Weekend.
The Weekend comes thanks to a partnership between The National Lottery Community Fund – the largest community funder in the UK – and the Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, with over £400,000 of National Lottery funding awarded to groups to host community-led activities.
You can view the events near you, and plan your visit, using the Greater London Authority’s interactive map.
The Mayor’s Community Weekend recognises the unique contributions that Londoners have made to their community, no matter who they are or where they come from. Over the weekend, visitors can expect a range of activities where they can make lasting memories – including street parties or picnics in a park to bring neighbours together.
Examples of events taking place include:
A vibrant community picnic in Greenwich Park, hosted by New Arrivals Support. The picnic aims to bring refugee and migrant families together from across Greenwich and Lewisham, in a celebration of diversity and belonging.
Senfocus will host a garden party for young people with special educational needs and disabilities and their families. The garden party aims to strengthen community connections and reduce loneliness.
The weekend also builds on the Mayor’s Loved and Wanted campaign, which was launched earlier this year to remind Londoners that no matter their background or circumstances, they belong in London. Through art, community projects and public messaging, Loved and Wanted is helping to show that every Londoner is valued and plays an important role in the future success of the capital.
Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, said: “The Mayor’s Community Weekend is a fantastic opportunity to join together and celebrate the people and places that make our capital so special. From street parties to garden gatherings, there are free community events taking place across London – showcasing that our city’s greatest strength is our diversity.
“I’m proud to support community groups across every borough to host these great events and remind all Londoners that you are Loved and Wanted in our city, as we build a better London for everyone."
John Mothersole, England Chair at The National Lottery Community Fund, said: “National Lottery funding can be truly life-changing – but only with the help of everyday heroes in local communities, who have the vision to use it for a positive difference. I’m excited to see our fantastic funded community groups in action this weekend, highlighting what local people can achieve when they’re brought together.”
National Lottery players raise over £30 million a week for good causes across the UK. Thanks to them, last year The National Lottery Community Fund was able to distribute over half a billion pounds (£615.4 million) of life-changing funding to communities. More than 80% of The National Lottery Community Fund’s game-changing grants are for under £20,000 – going to grassroots groups and local charities at the heart of their communities.
Notes to Editors
More details about the Mayor’s Community Weekend 2025 – including a full list of grants awarded – can be found at: https://www.london.gov.uk/programmes-strategies/communities-and-social-justice/civil-society/mayors-community-weekend-funding-programme-2025
About The National Lottery Community Fund
We are the largest non-statutory community funder in the UK – community is at the heart of our purpose, vision and name.
We support activities that create resilient communities that are more inclusive and environmentally sustainable and that will strengthen society and improve lives across the UK.
We’re proud to award money raised by National Lottery players to communities across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, and to work closely with Government to distribute vital grants and funding from key Government programmes and initiatives.
As well as responding to what communities tell us is important to them, our funding is focused on four key missions, supporting communities to:
1. Come together
2. Be environmentally sustainable
3. Help children and young people thrive
4. Enable people to live healthier lives.
Thanks to the support of National Lottery players, we distribute around £500 million a year through 10,000+ grants and plan to invest over £4bn of funding into communities by 2030. We’re privileged to be able to work with the smallest of local groups right up to UK-wide charities, enabling people and communities to bring their ambitions to life.
National Lottery players raise over £30 million each week for good causes throughout the UK. Since The National Lottery began in 1994, £49 billion has been raised and more than 670,000 individual grants have been made across the UK - the equivalent of around 240 National Lottery grants in every UK postcode district.
Website │Bluesky │Facebook │Instagram
Mayor’s Community Weekend - London
Funding for groups who want to run events or activities to celebrate the Mayor’s Community Weekend in London.
Original article link: https://www.tnlcommunityfund.org.uk/news/press-releases/2025-09-04/londoners-invited-to-join-major-celebration-of-their-local-community
Latest News from
The National Lottery Community Fund
New National Lottery programme launched to give babies and early years children best start in life through connection to nature29/08/2025 09:20:00
Babies, children, and their families across Wales are set to get closer to nature thanks to a National Lottery programme that aims to improve early years health and wellbeing through a greater connection with the outdoors.
Community ownership of Glenuig Inn is amongst projects backed by the Scottish Land Fund25/07/2025 09:20:00
The community buy-out of a pub in a remote Scottish glen has been supported by the Scottish Land Fund.
Over a quarter of UK parents say kids ‘struggling’ with anxiety and panic attacks but nature could be an answer05/06/2025 16:20:00
Over a quarter of parents or guardians in the UK say their child has struggled with anxiety1 but one answer to benefit their mental health could lie in access to nature and green spaces, according to new research from The National Lottery Community Fund
National Lottery grants totalling £6.2m will strengthen communities and improve lives across Northern Ireland23/05/2025 09:20:00
From empowering young people to overcome challenges in their lives, to taking small steps to tackle climate change, £6,217,793 of funding has been announced by The National Lottery Community Fund.
Community groups saving £2.2 million through environmental improvements26/02/2025 14:05:00
The National Lottery Community Fund today announced the first grants from the Sustainable Community Buildings programme, which is helping groups save money on bills and cut carbon emissions.
£14.8 million funding boost for programme that has halved rough sleeping10/02/2025 10:10:00
£14.8 million of vital funding has been allocated to 15 local area partnerships across England to support vulnerable people experiencing multiple disadvantages through the Changing Futures programme.
First in Scotland baby loss support service receives National Lottery funding06/02/2025 16:10:00
A first of its kind support service for bereaved families is one of 549 projects across Scotland today sharing in over £23 million from The National Lottery Community Fund. A full list of projects is attached.
Young Start funding helps bright young minds across Scotland to thrive05/02/2025 14:25:00
Projects working to improve the confidence and wellbeing of young people across Scotland are today (WEDNESDAY 5 FEBRUARY) sharing in £1,271,922 of Young Start funding this Children’s Mental Health Week.