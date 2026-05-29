Transport for London
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Londoners reminded to check before they travel ahead of planned RMT strike action on the Tube
Some Tube drivers are planning to strike from 00:01 - 23:59 on both Tuesday 2 June and Thursday 4 June
- While service is expected on most Tube lines, disruption is likely
- Other services, including the Elizabeth line, tram, London Overground and DLR will run as scheduled and are expected to be busier than normal
- Customers advised to plan their journeys before they travel using London's official travel app, TfL Go, or through the TfL website
- Normal service expected on Monday 1 June, Wednesday 3 June and Friday 5 June
Transport for London (TfL) is asking that customers check before they travel, ahead of industrial action by Tube drivers who are members of the RMT union on 2 and 4 June. The strike action comes as part of a dispute around RMT objections to proposals for drivers to work a four-day working pattern.
TfL has repeatedly given the RMT assurances that the four-day working pattern would be completely voluntary, and has set out that many of the concerns raised by the RMT can be addressed through more in-depth collaboration with TfL and other trade unions. However, the RMT has chosen to proceed with another round of disruptive industrial action. There is still an opportunity for the union to call off the strike, but if it does go ahead, most Tube lines are still expected to run a service.
During the strike action on 2 and 4 June, no service is expected on the Circle line, Piccadilly line, the Metropolitan line between Baker Street and Aldgate, and the Central line between White City and Liverpool Street.
In the last strike in April, TfL ran around half of all services and hopes to run a similar service or better on the upcoming strike days, but customers are urged to check before they travel and allow more time to make their journeys. On every day of the last period of industrial action, more than half of normal demand was observed on the Tube, while Friday 24 April, the final day of action, the TfL network saw 94 per cent of normal demand, showing that Londoners and visitors to the city were still able to travel.
Customers will also find that services that are able to run may start later or finish earlier than normal. On strike days there will be limited service before 06:30 and customers should complete their journeys by 21:00. Normal service is expected to run for the rest of the week, on Monday 1 June, Wednesday 3 June and Friday 5 June.
Claire Mann, Chief Operating Officer at TfL, said: "We are disappointed to see the RMT continue with this industrial action. We still believe that the points they have raised can be worked out in time, through more detailed discussions and we are continuing to talk to the union's representatives to find a way to avoid disruption to London.
"Our proposals are, and have always been, clear. The completely voluntary four-day week has been designed to improve work-life balance and any of our Tube drivers who do not wish to take up the new proposed way of working and associated changes to working arrangements can remain on a five-day working pattern.
"A significant number of drivers have indicated that they want us to progress plans for the pilot of this new working pattern on the Bakerloo line, bringing benefits both for our colleagues and our customers. We urge the RMT to work with us so we can resolve this dispute. In the meantime, we are asking customers to check before they travel and allow plenty of extra time for their journeys."
If the union goes ahead with this industrial action, customers are advised to check their journeys before they travel using London's official travel app, TfL Go or the TfL website. For more information on these strikes, please see tfl.gov.uk/strikes
Notes to editors
- The strikes are officially due to take place on Tuesday 2 June (from 00:01 until 23:59) and Thursday 4 June (from 00:01 until 23:59)
Original article link: https://tfl.gov.uk/info-for/media/press-releases/2026/may/londoners-reminded-to-check-before-they-travel-ahead-of-planned-rmt-strike-action-on-the-tube
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