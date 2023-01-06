London’s iconic Santander Cycles hire scheme sees yet another record-breaking year in 2022

There were more hires made in 2022 than any other year in the scheme's history, with 11,506,889 hires across the year

Last year saw the scheme continue to go from strength to strength, with the introduction of a fleet of e-bikes and an expansion of the scheme in Southwark

Cycle hire plays a vital role in creating a healthier and more sustainable transport network for everyone in the capital

Transport for London (TfL) has released data on the success of the Santander Cycles hire scheme in 2022, that shows that the scheme experienced yet another record-breaking year, with 11,506,889 hires. This is 565,625 hires more than were made in 2021, which was also a record-breaking year for the scheme.

Santander Cycles plays a hugely important role in making cycling more accessible to Londoners, enabling people to choose a healthy and sustainable form of transport from £1.65 per ride, £20 per month or £120 for annual membership. Enabling more people to walk, cycle and use public transport is vital to improving the quality of life for millions of Londoners and supporting the capital's growth and continuing success.

The increased number of hires reflects wider increases in walking and cycling seen in London over recent years. The scheme also saw record breaking months between September 2021 and August 2022, with each month achieving the highest number of hires for that month since the scheme launched 12 years ago.

In October last year, TfL and Santander introduced a new fleet of 500 docked e-bikes to the scheme that help to break down the barriers that stop some people from cycling, including fitness, age and journey length. Data from 2022 shows that the e-bikes have been a success, with 129,232 hires made so far. Waterloo Station was the most popular docking station in 2022 with 131,005 hires.

Last month, TfL and Southwark Council completed an expansion of the scheme in Southwark, with seven new docking stations serving people in Bermondsey and Walworth. The new docking stations build on other recent expansions of the scheme in the borough, including the five new docking stations added in Bermondsey and Rotherhithe in 2019.

London's Walking and Cycling Commissioner, Will Norman, said: "It has been another incredible, record-breaking year for London's tremendous Santander Cycles scheme with over 11.5 million rides, proving that the boom in walking and cycling we saw during the pandemic is here to stay. 2022 also saw the introduction of fantastic new e-bikes with more Londoners than ever using sustainable ways to get around the capital.

"The Mayor and I are determined to continue building a cleaner, greener and more prosperous London for everyone - Santander Cycles plays a hugely important role in making active travel around the city as accessible as possible."

David Eddington, TfL's Head of Cycle Hire, said: "Santander Cycles plays a vital role in enabling millions of journeys in London each year and these latest figures are proof that the scheme continues to go from strength to strength. Making it easier and more accessible to cycle in London is vital to the capital's future success and last year was a particularly memorable year for the scheme, with the introduction of a new fleet of docked e-bikes, a first for the capital. We'll continue to work with Santander and our partners to ensure the scheme's success continues into 2023 and beyond, making sure that our bikes are available for people whenever they need them."

Dan Sherwood, Marketing Director, Santander UK said: "With a record-breaking number of hires made last year, it's fantastic to see a growing number of people choosing a healthy way to get around and contributing to a more sustainable transport network in London.”