London’s Transport Commissioner sets out new TfL Executive Team

New structure designed to best meet the challenges and opportunities ahead as London recovers from the pandemic.

Single pan-TfL executive responsibility introduced for Capital Programmes, Strategy, Operations and other areas of work for the first time

TfL thanks Vernon Everitt, who leaves the organisation after 14 years of exemplary service

Rachel McLean to become TfL's interim Chief Finance Officer, succeeding Simon Kilonback

London's Transport Commissioner, Andy Byford, yesterday set out how a new executive team structure for Transport for London (TfL) will be introduced to best meet the coming challenges and opportunities as London prepares for a new phase of recovery from the pandemic.

The new structure is designed to ensure that TfL is in the best possible shape to become an even more efficient organisation focussed on financial sustainability and on supporting London's recovery.

The structure of Andy's Executive Team will be simplified, reducing from 11 to seven. The new team, which will represent reduced costs at the executive level, will lead a single unified organisation with a centrally set strategic framework that further embeds TfL's vision and values.

Gareth Powell, currently Managing Director of Surface Transport, will become the Chief Customer and Strategy Officer for the whole of TfL. He will also serve as the nominated Deputy Commissioner.

Stuart Harvey, currently Director of Major Projects, will become TfL's Chief Capital Officer.

Andy Lord, currently Managing Director of London Underground, will become TfL's new Chief Operating Officer, bringing all of TfL's operations together in one place for the first time.

Tricia Wright remains TfL's Chief People Officer, Lilli Matson remains TfL's Chief Safety, Health and Environment Officer, and Howard Carter remains TfL's General Counsel.

Mark Wild will continue to report to Andy as Chief Executive Officer of Crossrail.

Matt Brown will work alongside the Executive Team as Andy's advisor and Director of Communications & Corporate Affairs.

TfL announced last week that Simon Kilonback, TfL's Chief Finance Officer, has made the difficult decision to leave TfL. Simon will remain TfL's Chief Finance Officer until he leaves in April, with Rachel McLean succeeding him as interim CFO thereafter.

Rachel is currently the CFO for Crossrail and Finance Director for London Underground and Engineering, having re-joined TfL in January 2020 from the Ministry of Housing, Communities, and Local Government where she was a Board Member and the Director General – Chief Financial Officer.

Rachel was previously Director of Planning, Performance and Finance at HMRC Customer Services, has a wealth of experience in both the private and public sectors and previously worked for TfL for nine years in senior asset management and finance roles. She is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants and a Member of the Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy.

Of Rachel's appointment Andy Byford yesterday said:

“Rachel brings a wealth of experience to this role and I am delighted that she will be joining my Executive Team. Rachel will focus on working to identify how our capital improvements can be funded and financed and will be accountable for the overall TfL budget, funding and business enabling processes. She will drive cost efficiency across the entire organisation, including through supply chain transformation.”

As a result of the reorganisation, Vernon Everitt – TfL's Managing Director for Customers, Communication & Technology - will be leaving the organisation. Vernon has been with TfL for 14 years and has been a superb servant of TfL and of London. He already has a number of non-executive roles outside of TfL, including at Transport for Wales, and will be continuing with these rewarding contributions to public life and pursuing fresh challenges.

Vernon's work has been central in transforming TfL into a truly customer service focussed business, aligned around the central concept of 'Every Journey Matters'. This has involved the development and delivery of research, customer proposition, and award-winning marketing and communications and innovation in open data, ticketing and customer information.

He successfully led the pan-Government and transport industry marketing and communications strategy for the London 2012 Games, which was the largest integrated campaign of its kind ever undertaken. And he also led London Underground at a crucial time.

Of Vernon Everitt's departure Andy Byford yesterday said:

“Vernon has played an integral role in the development of this organisation and in steering us through some of the most significant challenges we have ever faced. “His achievements in communications, open data, ticketing and customer information have been both innovative and important. He has forged highly effective working relationships with a huge range of businesses, politicians, customer advocates and other stakeholders, and has played a vital role in driving us forward on equality, diversity and inclusion. “This has earned him the reputation as one of the most respected, innovative and effective public executives in the country. His contribution has been outstanding and I – and the whole of TfL – thank him for everything he has done.”

A transition to the new structure is now underway, with the new team formally taking effect from 1 February 2022.