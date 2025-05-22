Longest waits for NHS treatment fall by two-thirds in 4 months

Long waits for treatments in Wales have fallen by two-thirds in the last 4 months.

The latest figures show by the end of March 2025, waiting times of more than 2 years have fallen to just under 8,400 – the lowest level since April 2021.

Thousands more treatments and tests have been delivered across NHS Wales due to more evening and weekend appointments, regional working between health boards and renewed efforts to improve access to planned care.

The overall size of the waiting list has also fallen for the fourth month in a row and there were also falls in long waits for outpatient appointments and diagnostic treatments in March 2025.

The Health Secretary invested £50 million in health board plans to reduce the longest waiting times for treatment, to increase access to diagnostic tests and outpatient appointments and to cut long waiting times for children’s neurodevelopmental assessments in November 2024.

Management information indicates the additional funding has provided:

5,143 additional treatments over and above core NHS activity

2,160 additional diagnostic tests over and above core NHS activity

6,084 additional outpatient appointments over and above core NHS activity

2,166 additional neurodevelopmental assessments over and above core NHS activity, eliminating 3 year waiting lists

Health Secretary, Jeremy Miles, said:

The latest NHS performance figures show long waiting times are now at their lowest levels since April 2021 and the overall size of the waiting list has fallen for 4 months in a row. There are now just under 8,400 people waiting more than 2 years. I would particularly like to praise Swansea Bay and Hywel Dda university health boards, which have joined Powys Health Board in having no patients waiting more than a year for a first outpatient appointment or 2 years for treatment.

The latest figures also show the best performance against the 62 day cancer target since August 2021, at 63.5%.

Pressure on emergency services continues but performance against the 4 hour and 12 hour emergency department target improved in April 2025, compared to the previous month. And more than half of life-threatening 999 ‘red’ calls to the Welsh Ambulance Service were responded to within the 8 minute target time.

Mr Miles added: