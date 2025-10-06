Scottish Government
Long-lasting peace must prevail
First Minister marks the second anniversary of the 7 October attacks.
First Minister John Swinney has said unity must prevail to ensure long-lasting peace is secured in the Middle East.
His words come as the world prepares to remember all those who lost their lives during the 7 October 2023 attacks in Israel, and those who have died in the violence that has followed.
Reflecting on the two-year anniversary, Mr Swinney said this year will be even more distressing for Scotland’s Jewish communities following the attacks at Heaton Park Synagogue in Manchester.
First Minister John Swinney yesterday said:
“As we mark the second anniversary of the heinous attacks, we must always remember that 7 October resulted in the worst single loss of Jewish life since the Holocaust.
“Our Jewish communities remain extremely traumatised by these attacks – and the events that have followed – and I know that this year will be even more emotionally distressing after the horrific attack carried out at Heaton Park Synagogue in Manchester. It was an attack made all the more cruel for being perpetrated on the Jewish holy day of Yom Kippur, and my thoughts remain with the victims and their families, and with Jewish communities across the United Kingdom.
“As we mourn all those who have lost their lives since 7 October, we must stand united in defiance of violent division. We must respond to the devastating conflict occurring across the Middle East by showing that long lasting peace is the only solution.
"We must see an immediate ceasefire, and the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages. It is the only way to stop death and displacement, violence and fear, unrest and division. Israelis and Palestinians must be allowed to live safely side by side, with long-lasting peace, prosperity, and security.
“Events in the Middle East cannot ever justify antisemitism, prejudice or any acts of violence. All of Scotland’s communities must feel safe and protected.
“Scotland’s diversity and our inclusive outlook is one of our greatest strengths. All of our communities are equally integral, valued and permanent parts of our national life – their members are our friends, our neighbours, our colleagues.
“In remembering all those who lost their lives on 7 October and since, we do so in equal condemnation of all forms of terror and violence.”
Original article link: https://www.gov.scot/news/long-lasting-peace-must-prevail/
