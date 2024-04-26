Long-term increase in activity levels positive but further action needed to tackle inequalities

We’re making new funding available to tackle major differences between demographic groups and places.

There are two million more adults getting active on a regular basis through sport and physical activity than in 2016, despite the impacts of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and increased cost of living pressures.

The new figures, which we’ve published in our latest Active Lives Adult Survey report, show that between November 2022 and November 2023, 63.4% of the adult population met the Chief Medical Officers’ guidelines of doing 150 minutes, or more, of moderate intensity physical activity a week. That’s equivalent to 29.5 million adults in England playing sport or taking part in physical activity every week.

This figure is largely unchanged from 12 months ago when 63.1% were active but means that, compared to when we first ran the survey between November 2015 and November 2016, there are two million more active adults – an increase of 1.3%.

Click here for the full press release