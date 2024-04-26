Sport England
|Printable version
Long-term increase in activity levels positive but further action needed to tackle inequalities
We’re making new funding available to tackle major differences between demographic groups and places.
There are two million more adults getting active on a regular basis through sport and physical activity than in 2016, despite the impacts of the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and increased cost of living pressures.
The new figures, which we’ve published in our latest Active Lives Adult Survey report, show that between November 2022 and November 2023, 63.4% of the adult population met the Chief Medical Officers’ guidelines of doing 150 minutes, or more, of moderate intensity physical activity a week. That’s equivalent to 29.5 million adults in England playing sport or taking part in physical activity every week.
This figure is largely unchanged from 12 months ago when 63.1% were active but means that, compared to when we first ran the survey between November 2015 and November 2016, there are two million more active adults – an increase of 1.3%.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.sportengland.org/news-and-inspiration/long-term-increase-activity-levels-positive-further-action-needed-tackle
Latest News from
Sport England
New £3.6m Performance Archery Centre opens24/04/2024 11:10:00
We’ve funded the new facility at Lilleshall, which will be used by both elite archers and the community, with support from UK Sport.
We’ve funded the new facility at Lilleshall, which will be used by both elite archers and the community, with support from UK Sport.23/04/2024 13:05:00
A new Performance Archery Centre has officially opened at Lilleshall National Sports Centre, in Shropshire.
Report highlights positive legacy of Birmingham 202208/04/2024 13:05:00
The government’s ‘one year on’ evaluation report shows the lasting impact the Commonwealth Games has had on widening access to sport and physical activity.
Statement on new £35m Government cricket fund05/04/2024 13:05:00
Our chief executive Tim Hollingsworth reacts to the Government announcement of a significant new investment into grassroots cricket, which we will administer.
'Ask for Angela' trialled in gyms and leisure centres14/03/2024 10:05:00
This Girl Can has worked with other partners to launch a pilot of the nationally recognised safety campaign at 11 sites in south-west London.
Ask for Angela' trialled in gyms and leisure centres12/03/2024 14:10:00
This Girl Can has worked with other partners to launch a pilot of the nationally recognised safety campaign at 11 sites in south-west London.
Statement on Heart of Aquatics report05/03/2024 16:25:00
Swim England has today published a listening research report as part of its Heart of Aquatics safeguarding, welfare and culture plan.
Combined action needed to end racism in our sector01/03/2024 16:30:00
Our chief executive, Tim Hollingsworth, made the call during the 'Time for action: Tackling racism in sport' event held in Leicester today