Looking after social work and social care staff

New £1 million fund for workforce wellbeing.

A new £1 million fund has been established to support projects which look after the wellbeing of staff working in social care.

The Workforce Wellbeing Fund for Adult Social Work and Social Care will be managed by Inspiring Scotland and provide grants of up to £10,000 until December 2022.

Minister for Mental Wellbeing and Social Care Kevin Stewart said:

“Everyone working across social work and social care has shown an invaluable commitment to delivering a first class service and compassionate care through the most difficult of times.

“This fund is about giving staff anything which makes them feel better and supports their resilience. Applications can be as creative as possible, as long as they focus on our most valuable asset, our people. Grants could be given for activities or to purchase equipment that will improve the wellbeing of the workforce. Ask your staff what they most want or need, and please take advantage of this fund to help them get it.

“Workforce wellbeing must remain a priority as we continue to move through this pandemic and recovery. We will overcome the challenges ahead if we look after our people.”

Head of Funds at Inspiring Scotland Kaylie Allen said:

“We are delighted to be working with the Scottish Government on this programme. The importance of the people providing frontline care and the challenges they have faced delivering the most essential services over the last 18 months cannot be overstated.

“This fund will provide a flexible and easy way for adult social care and social work staff to access support for their own wellbeing.”

The Scottish Government has made £12 million available to support the wellbeing of the health and social care workforce. This new fund, which is open to applications until 29 July 2022, will ensure £1 million of targeted support towards the wellbeing of staff in the social work and social care sector, which faces unique challenges in accessing available funding since it consists of a mix of local authority, private and voluntary sector provision.

Background

See here for further information and details of how to apply to the Workforce Wellbeing Fund for Adult Social Work and Social Care.

All applications will be screened by a multi-agency panel comprising of Inspiring Scotland, the Scottish Government and a member of the Oversight Social Work/ Social Care Workforce Wellbeing sub group, ensuring that individuals from the social work/social care sector are involved in the screening process.

Inspiring Scotland works with people, communities, charities and public bodies to develop solutions to some of the deepest social problems. They raise and manage funds, working closely with organisations to provide support for their unique circumstances.