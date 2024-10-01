Looking at how well defence contractors follow the rules for reporting under the non-competitive regulatory system

The Compliance Bulletin examines how well defence contractors followed the reporting regulations for non-competitive (also known as single source) defence contracts.

Defence contractors must report information about their single-source defence contracts to the MOD and the Single Source Regulations Office (the SSRO). This is performed using the SSRO’s Defence Contract Analysis and Reporting System (DefCARS).

As an important part of the regulatory framework, these submissions provide the MOD with information throughout the contract duration that can be used to support purchasing decisions and management of those contracts so that they obtain the best value for money whilst paying fair and reasonable prices.

In its written compliance and review methodology, the SSRO explains how it will keep an eye on how well contractors who are required to report are following the regulations.

The Compliance Bulletin presents compliance statistics relating to reports expected between 1 May 2023 and 30 April 2024. Data is also presented against historical compliance records going back to May 2018.

The bulletin shows that while the majority of expected submissions are made by contractors, there is still room for improvement with regard to the data quality of initial submissions. The MOD must also make sure that the information it receives is considered and utilised appropriately, by ensuring that more submissions are accessed and reviewed in DefCARS.

The SSRO’s Head of Compliance, Reporting and IT, Akhlaq Shah, yesterday said:

The SSRO won’t only monitor compliance and report on it; but will continue to assist both contractors and the MOD in fulfilling their commitments whenever possible. We will keep investing resources to help ensure an understanding of what is needed; how industry can best offer it; and how the MOD can use the data consistently and continuously.

Take a look at the Compliance Bulletin for more information on contractors are doing in timeliness and quality of their reporting.