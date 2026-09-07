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Looking beyond words: Exploring the materiality of East and Southeast Asian records
Throughout September, a 19th century Chinese military map will be on display at The National Archives. Marc Vermeulen and Sarah Petter explore the physical elements of this map and what it tells us about our East and Southeast Asian records.
A growing body of research
On display at The National Archives throughout September is a 19th century Chinese military map. This is part of our Stories Unboxed display, which spotlights a different document from our collection every month.
A complete view of the 19th century hand-coloured map of a coastal region of China, 1850s. Detailed annotations describe villages, roads and local features, while the distinctive pink labels appear to record strategic military observations and intelligence. Catalogue reference: FO 931/1916
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From our collection: FO 931/1916
19th century Chinese military map of a coastal region
Around 1850–1860
At first glance, the map appears to be a detailed geographical record of a coastal region in China. It shows settlements, waterways, mountains and military observations from across the province's landscape. Yet closer examination reveals much more than the information written on its surface.
The map offers a fascinating introduction to the world of heritage science. Its pigments, colour choices and paper structure provide evidence of artistic traditions, trade networks and technological exchanges that connected East and Southeast Asia with the wider world. It also highlights how scientific analysis can help us make informed decisions about the preservation and display of archival records.
The map is just one of many East and Southeast Asian records investigated by our Heritage Science team in recent years. Working alongside colleagues from Conservation for Imaging, the Prize Papers Project, and Conservation Treatment, we have examined a range of objects. Some examples include:
- The 1842 Treaty of Nanking
- Chinese government documents printed on distinctive red papers
- Chinese silks recovered from captured ships
- Containers once used to transport liquid opium samples
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.nationalarchives.gov.uk/professional-guidance-and-services/our-research-and-academic-collaboration/our-research-projects/research-projects/looking-beyond-words-exploring-the-materiality-of-east-and-southeast-asian-records/
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