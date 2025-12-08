Looking for a last-minute gift? TfL has great ideas

TfL works with household names and small designers to develop stylish and fun gifts for transport-loving customers of all ages

All revenue made through the TfL Brand Licensing programme is reinvested in the transport network to help keep London moving

As people across the world come together to celebrate and exchange gifts over the festive season, Transport for London (TfL) is reminding shoppers of the wide range of gifts available for people who love London and its historic transport network.

From a bus nightlight, a tea caddy and phone cases to the popular light up roundel, TfL is sharing ideas from some of the high-quality brands it works with to help those looking for the perfect gift:

Looking for a gift for a child or someone young at heart?

The BRIO World London Underground Train brings the iconic Tube experience to life a detailed 7-piece set. The set includes two carriages, a tunnel section, two passenger figures, and an Underground sign - everything needed to recreate London's famous metro system. Light up your little one's bedroom with a London Bus wooden night light powered by USB cable. Made from FSC-certified, painted wood it fits perfectly on a bedside table or shelf, creating a warm glow from the low-energy LED lights

The perfect gift for any little London Underground fan - a durable, easy-wash complete single bedding set features the Tube map and London Underground roundel, with duvet cover and matching pillowcase

For the fashionable friends and family:

Perfect for a stylish commute - the Pom Pom London Underground accessory collection celebrates the city's style. Created in premium leather, with bold colours inspired by the iconic Underground, each bag includes a matching leather strap, gold roundel pin, and exclusive 'Mind the Gap' keyring

Sock it to them with The London Sock Exchange's exclusive TfL collection, which will have you looking on-peak in all zones. The set includes three pairs of socks, inspired by London's iconic transport network - complete with styling notes for each pair, and a special edition giftbox

Bring a little London magic to someone's Christmas with this charming tote from Signare Tapestry inspired by London transport vintage artwork. Crafted from 100 per cent recycled and eco-dyed yarn, its compact enough to slip into a coat pocket yet spacious enough for everyday essentials

Fun for all the family:

All aboard the World's first mathematical Underground railway! The "Underground Brain Train" brings together the thrill of a London Tube adventure with brain-teasing puzzles. Solve the mathematical problems to build the track, and watch the train go - an ideal treat for curious minds this Christmas

Brighten up your home with an iconic London Underground sign. The Tube station light box features ten interchangeable stations inserts. The perfect gift for London Underground lovers!

Step aboard the famous London Underground with the Mind the Gap game - the fast-paced family card game! Now including the Elizabeth line, this game is perfect for kids and grownups alike

Gifts for the art lover and great stocking stuffers:

Gift a touch of vintage London this festive season with a beautifully framed art print from London Underground's vintage transport poster collections. High quality print of Austin Cooper's 1924 artwork 'It is warmer below' in a black boxed style frame. Perfect for fans of vintage travel or London history, this elegant decor ships ready to hang

For the lovers of maps, cities and a cosy puzzle-project on a winter's evening: gift a jigsaw from the Underground Maps collection by Happy Puzzle. With dozens of UK towns and cities depicted as underground-style map jigsaws (each available in 400 or 1,000 pieces), this is the perfect present for anyone who enjoys thoughtful décor, brain-teasing fun and local pride

A stylish and compact tin featuring an iconic illustration of Kew Gardens' historic Palm House and contains six UK native wildflower seed balls. This will make a perfect gift for gardeners, London lovers, and eco-conscious friends

A tea-lover will love the stylish London Underground Tea Caddy. This charming gift includes 30 tea bags of classic English Breakfast tea and reusable keepsake caddy. Great for fans of London, city style and anyone who loves a great cuppa

With Casetify, the iconic London Tube Map, is part of a new, durable Mag-safe compatible case or maybe they'd prefer a phone case that can also hold their Oyster card

With products available online as well as some available in UK high street stores, people all over the world can open something to remind them of the capital all year round.

Ellen Sankey, TfL's Brand Licensing Manager, said:

'As we all get out there to find those perfect gifts for loved ones near and far, the range of great quality items we're proud to have worked on will provide fun for all the family. Whether it's an art-loving loved one, a fashion conscious relative or a transport loving friend - there's something for everyone.

'Every penny of the revenue we receive through these fantastic collaborations is invested back into the transport network, meaning not only that people know if they buy a licensed item, they're buying a great product, but they're also helping to keep London moving.'

Through its brand licensing programme, to date TfL has worked with household names such as Nike, Kew Gardens and Arsenal F.C. as well as smaller brands like Pom Pom London, Done London as well as international apparel brands October's Very Own (OVO) and Korean fashion retailer Handsome on brand London Underground Studio. TfL is also proud to have a range of toys, games and children's apparel featuring TfL's buses and designs through work with Gibsons Games, Brio London and more.

The TfL Brand Licensing Programme seeks to give people across the world the opportunity to own a small piece of London knowing that what they are buying is reliable and well made. These brands - and many more - are licensed through licensing partner IMG, providing exciting ways for people across the world to take London with them wherever they go.

To find out more about TfL's Brand and to work with TfL, please see: https://tfl.gov.uk/info-for/business-and-advertisers/using-tfl-brand-ip.

