Looking For France On the International Stage

France’s home front is collapsing just when the country is most needed abroad. If the Parliament votes a motion of no confidence in the prime minister today, what are President Macron’s options and what impact could they have on France’s foreign policy and global role?

France’s international presence is crucial at a time when the ‘Coalition of the Willing’ wishes to remain at the negotiating table with the US, Russia and Ukraine. However, the political instability on France’s home front threatens to undercut France’s foreign policy, at this decisive moment of the war in Ukraine and in turbulent international times. This past week, the French domestic political landscape sharply darkened, as political actors from all sides predict a vote of no confidence against President Emmanuel Macron’s centrist Prime Minister, François Bayrou. Indeed, two weeks ago, in a desperate bid ostensibly to get ahead of a difficult vote on the budget in Parliament this autumn, Bayrou unexpectedly announced that a confidence vote would be held today, 8 September.

In all the possible scenarios outlined below, France’s longstanding engagements abroad will be severely weakened, if not paused. As a result, France’s partners – including Germany and the UK – will bear an additional, unnecessary burden.

