Lord Anderson publishes review of Investigatory Powers Act

Lord Anderson has published his independent review of the Investigatory Powers Act 2016.

On 17th February 2023, the Home Secretary appointed Lord (David) Anderson KBE KC to carry out an independent review of the Investigatory Powers Act 2016.

The Investigatory Powers Act provides a framework for the use of investigatory powers by the security and intelligence agencies, law enforcement and other public authorities.

Lord Anderson has now completed his review and has produced a report which outlines his findings and recommendations.

His review focussed on the effectiveness of the bulk personal dataset regime, criteria for obtaining internet connection records, the suitability of certain definitions within the act, and the resilience and agility of warranty processes and the oversight regime.

Home Secretary, Suella Braverman, said:

I am very grateful to Lord Anderson and his team for their work on this report. The government remains committed to ensuring that the intelligence agencies and law enforcement have the necessary tools to keep the public safe. I will now carefully consider the recommendations in his report ahead of any potential reform to the Investigatory Powers Act.

The Home Office will now consider those recommendations to inform proposals for future legislation.