Lord Chancellor signs first-ever UK-Japan agreement to share Justice expertise
The United Kingdom and Japan have signed the first-ever Memorandum of Cooperation on Justice issues in Tokyo today (6 July 2023).
- agreement signed by the Lord Chancellor and Justice Secretary Alex Chalk and Justice Minister Ken Saitō in Tokyo today
- new pledge will increase and strengthen collaboration between both Justice ministries
- Justice Secretary attending the Justice Ministers G7 in Tokyo
This new commitment will build a platform to increase collaboration between the 2 nations by establishing a regular dialogue to share information, expertise and exchange views on legal and justice matters.
This will improve policymaking in both countries as officials learn from each other on the best ways to deliver justice for victims.
The agreement also signals a mutual desire to strengthen cooperation between Japanese and UK legal services sectors, which will be key to the growth of both economies.
Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Justice, Alex Chalk said:
This is another milestone in the strong and growing relationship between Japan and the UK and evidence of the shared values that underpin our legal systems. It demonstrates Global Britain in action, working hand in hand with our allies to forge closer ties, exchange expertise and connect across markets.
We are committed to learn from each other, to best help victims and deliver justice for all.
The Lord Chancellor Alex Chalk met with the Japanese Justice Minister Ken Saitō during the G7 Justice Ministers meeting where the focus has been on assisting Ukraine, promoting the Rule of Law and connecting the G7 and The Association of Southeast Asian Nations, in the field of law and justice.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/lord-chancellor-signs-first-ever-uk-japan-agreement-to-share-justice-expertise
