Lord Chancellor visits United Nations to promote British candidate to UN court

The United Kingdom’s candidate to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) will help strengthen the rule of law in an increasingly unstable world, the Lord Chancellor will tell the United Nations General Assembly later today (Thursday, 29 October).

Campaigning on behalf of Professor Dapo Akande to win seat on International Court of Justice

Justice Secretary Alex Norris to give speech at UN General Assembly setting out Britain’s commitment to the rule of law and its support for Professor Akande’s candidacy

The visit comes ahead of the election on November 3rd

In a speech to UN member states the Lord Chancellor Alex Norris will set out his support for the election of Professor Dapo Akande as a judge to the ICJ.

The ICJ plays a vital role helping states peacefully resolve disputes by law, supporting international stability, and upholding principles on which all states rely. The UK’s support of the ICJ is part of its commitment to strengthen justice, human rights and the rule of law around the world.

The Lord Chancellor will set out to the UN General Assembly the benefits of having Professor Akande on the court. He will say:

At a moment when international law is under pressure, Professor Akande brings the independence, legal rigour, judgement and breadth of perspective that the Court needs. He would make a formidable contribution to its work.

The intervention from the Lord Chancellor and Chris Elmore, the Minister for the UN, comes ahead of a regular election to the court on 3 November. This year also marks the 80th anniversary of the ICJ’s inaugural sitting in the aftermath of the Second World War.

During the speech the Justice Secretary will also set out the United Kingdom’s opposition to the sanctions brought against the International Criminal Court. He will say:

The International Court of Justice and the International Criminal Court have distinct jurisdictions and mandates. However, the principle at stake is common. Judicial institutions must be able to act independently, impartially and with integrity. Attempts to impede their work weaken not only the institutions targeted, but the wider international legal order on which all States rely.

The United Kingdom will continue to support the ICC and uphold the rules-based international system.