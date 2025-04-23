Lord Collins of Highbury, UK Minister for Africa visits Uganda

Lord Collins of Highbury visited Uganda on 3 and 4 April to reinforce the UK's commitment to sustainable development and mutual economic growth.

During his 2-day visit, Lord Collins announced the launch of a new UK-Uganda Growth Dialogue between the UK and the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development.

The UK-Uganda Growth Dialogue will be a quarterly series of discussions on commercial deals, business environment and economic policy to identify opportunities to increase trade and investment between the 2 nations. It will unblock barriers to trade and create new opportunities for collaboration.

Lord Collins visited areas of UK investments such as Zembo, a leading e-mobility company in Uganda, which has received financing from UK Innovate and Private Infrastructure Development Group.

Uganda’s green transition

Funding has accelerated the adoption of electric motorcycles and other zero-emission vehicles, reducing carbon emissions and saving the average boda driver US$500 annually on traditional fuel and maintenance costs. The investment supports Uganda’s transition to greener mobility while creating new job opportunities.

Lord Collins of Highbury stated:

My visit to Uganda reaffirms the UK’s unwavering commitment to building equal partnerships that supporting sustainable development and drive mutually beneficial economic growth in the region. We are dedicated to working closely with our Ugandan partners to achieve shared prosperity and a brighter future for all.

Celebrating direct flights between UK and Uganda

Lord Collins and Uganda Airlines jointly hosted a reception to celebrate the new Uganda Airlines direct flight to the UK – the first in 10 years. The direct flights are expected to enhance trade, tourism, and people-to-people links between the UK and Uganda, further strengthening the 2 countries’ historic relationship.

Lord Collins remarked:

The introduction of direct flights between Entebbe and London Gatwick marks a pivotal moment in our efforts to deepen ties and foster mutual growth. We are excited about the opportunities this new connection will bring.

Supporting Uganda’s research and innovation

During his visit to Uganda, Lord Collins of Highbury visited the Uganda Virus Research Institute (UVRI), which boasts over £25 million in active funding from UK Universities and Medical Research Council and hosts many British medical researchers for and a 35-year partnership with the UK.

UVRI has pioneered breakthroughs, including significant advancements in HIV/AIDS treatment and Ebola research, enhanced disease surveillance and provided expert advice on controlling viral infections.

UVRI partners with the Ministry of Health, the UK’s Medical Research Council (MRC), the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine, and other international and local experts to advance its mission

Background

UVRI (Uganda Virus Research Institute)

UVRI is a leading research institute in Uganda, focusing on viral diseases and public health, collaborating with UK Universities and international partners.

PIDG (Private Infrastructure Development Group)

PIDG mobilises finance for infrastructure projects in Africa and Asia, promoting sustainable development through public-private partnerships.

Innovate UK

Innovate UK supports business-led innovation across sectors with financial support, expert advice and access to resources.